Former DnD designer Kim Mohan dies at age 73

Former D&D designer and Dragon magazine editor Kim Mohan has died. His wife Pamela Adams Mohan confirmed his passing in a social media post on December 12, saying “it’s with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that my husband, Kim Mohan, died this morning”. “He’s been fighting lung issues for some time”, she added. Mohan was 73 years old.

Kim Mohan began working for TSR, D&D’s original publisher, in 1979. As well as editing Dragon magazine, he also contributed to multiple DnD books, including the first Unearthed Arcana, the Wilderness Survival Guide, and Spelljammer: Adventures in Space.

Mohan would later become Wizards of the Coast’s lead editor (and then managing editor) during the design of DnD 3e. He continued editing books and adventures for every edition of the game after, with his last contribution being to Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage in 2018.

A wide range of tabletop RPG designers paid tribute to Mohan after his death was announced. “Few people have done more for D&D than Kim Mohan”, said current D&D lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford on Twitter. “With wit and kindness, he edited books for every edition and elevated all of us who were fortunate to learn from him. Today he laid down his pen.”

“Kim made a greater contribution to our beloved game (over four decades and five editions!) than almost anyone who remains on the planet”, said former DnD executive producer Ray Winninger. “He was both a great man and a great collaborator.”

“I’m breaking my Twitter silence to express my shock at the sad news of Kim Mohan’s passing”, tweeted senior story designer Chris Perkins. “Kim was a gentleman, a pioneer, a mentor, and a colossus in the publishing industry. And possibly a silver dragon in human form.” “May the dragons guide him to his final rest”, Perkins added.

Luke Gygax, son of D&D creator Gary Gygax, also expressed his condolences on Facebook. “We mourn the loss of a good man today”, he said. “Kim was a good friend to my father and a talented person.” “My sympathy to his loving wife Pamela and their family”, he added.