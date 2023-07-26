Major DnD marketplaces put AI content in the dungeon

The DnD marketplace Dungeon Masters Guild has put major restrictions on the sale of AI generated content. As of July 24, the platform’s AI content policy requires products containing AI art – like DnD One shots, new DnD Classes, campaigns, or DnD Races – to be tagged so customers can filter them in search results, and outright bans work that consists solely of AI generated art.

An additional ban on Dungeons and Dragons “commercial content primarily written by AI language generators” comes into effect on July 31, though the firm “acknowledge[s] enforcement challenges” with this.

Dungeon Masters Guild is operated by OneBookShelf in partnership with DnD IP owner Wizards of the Coast. It’s a marketplace for community generated content for DnD 5e, with a licensing agreement permitting users to included official material from the various DnD settings and DnD books in their creations.

This video interview by Ted Sikora of Nerd Immersion with Dungeon Master’s Guild brand manager Lysa Penrose explains more about the site:

OneBookshelf operates many marketplaces for digital and print-on-demand publications, such as DriveThruRPG, which will also implement this policy.

Whether you’re for or against the use of AI systems in RPGs, make sure to read this article by Wargamer’s Mollie Russell interviewing designers and legal professionals about AI art in tabletop RPGs.