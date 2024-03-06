WizKids announces even more DnD 50th anniversary minis

WizKids has revealed new secret rare DnD miniatures for Icons of the Realms 50th anniversary boosters, which call back to iconic 1st ed art.

DnD miniature maker WizKids has revealed two secret rare models that will be hidden in packs of the upcoming D&D Icons of the Realms: 50th anniversary booster boxes. The righteous Paladin and hellish Fiend are inspired by classic DnD artwork from the AD&D Player’s Handbook.

WizKids has already revealed most of the minis for the DnD 50th anniversary boosters, and they’re full of call backs to art from classic DnD books. The Fiend and Paladin were revealed on Tuesday at GAMA, the American games industry trade show.

A Paladin in Hell artwork that has inspired DnD miniatures - two renderings of the same scene, one in black and white lineart, the other full color painting, showing a paladin in full plate mail battling a fiend

These two figures are based on a piece of classic artwork called A Paladin in Hell, originally a piece of line art for the AD&D Player’s Handbook by Dave Sutherland, and later rendered in full color by Fred Fields for the cover of a high level adventure (also called A Paladin in Hell).

It’s a real retro classic with very little fantasy influence: rather than a 5e Paladin, this Paladin could be a late medieval European knight, albeit one with a bag of gold and a useful adventuring pouch strapped to his waist. The devil also predates the codification of hellish entities that entered DnD as the game’s aesthetic became more established, and looks like he jumped from a medieval woodcut print.

Secret rare DnD miniatures from the Icons of the Realms: 50th anniversary box, a Paladin in simple plate mail battles a barbed green fiend with a long tail

These two figures aren’t the only monsters in the 50th anniversary collection based on a Dave Sutherland creation. A large figure based on the red devil with a fireball and scimitar from the cover of the first edition Dungeon Master’s Guide is also part of the set, another Sutherland original.

The wealth of figures available today is a far cry from DnD’s origins. Models have always been part of the hobby, which grew out of miniature wargaming, but at the time there were no fantasy wargames and accordingly no fantasy figures on the market.

Some of the ad hoc models that Gary Gygax and other creators brought to games even created classic DnD monsters – the original design of the Owlbear is likely inspired by a deformed plastic children’s toy that Gygax found and thought looked appropriately monstrous.

