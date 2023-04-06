MTG and DnD publisher Wizards offers 10 paid internships

Wizards of the Coast, publisher of Dungeons and Dragons and creator of Magic: The Gathering, is offering ten, 10-week-long, remote internships in a variety of fields for Summer 2023. The internships, which cover everything from market research to game design, will be available to “a select group of college and university students” who will gain “valuable work experiences and insights into our most exciting products”.

Each of the internships run from June 12 – August 18, and are fully paid, though (disappointingly) salaries aren’t stated. They’re also fully remote. Along with the experience, interns will have the chance to gain “individual development planning and mentorship”.

As they span multiple fields, the Wizards internship programs involve a variety of duties, from software development on MTG Arena to building influencer content. We can say though that from the descriptions, it looks like successful candidates will be working on Magic: The Gathering more than DnD.

To apply, you’ll need to be enrolled on a relevant, accredited, degree-seeking programme, be available to work full time for the 10 weeks, and be authorised to work in the US for any employer.

You can check out the full list on Wizards of the Coast’s careers page. Note that on Twitter, Wizards has said more may be added, so don’t be too disheartened if there isn’t a good fit yet.

