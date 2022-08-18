Want to see the Magic: The Gathering 2023 release schedule? We now know just what next year has in store for MTG fans, and also the order that it’s coming. There’s a lot to look forward to, including the climax of a multiverse-shaking showdown with the Phyrexians. After all that heavy stuff, we get to revisit a couple of the most colourful Magic: The Gathering planes, worlds that definitely deserve another look.

We’ve collected the available release dates of every 2023 MTG set into this schedule, just as we did with the 2022 MTG release dates. Exact release details for most of the upcoming sets are still a mystery right now, but we’ve compiled all the information that’s currently out there and popped them in chronological order for you here. Below we’ve provided the most up-to-date 2023 MTG release schedule you’re likely to find, followed by a quick overview of each set.

There are four premier MTG sets to look forward to in 2023 – Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine, Wilds of Eldraine, and The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. There’s also multiple upcoming Universes Beyond sets coming up – with MTG Lord of the Rings confirmed for next year. No doubt, WotC will have a load of supplemental sets to go alongside these releases, and we’ll fill out the schedule below as and when new products are announced.

What is the Magic: The Gathering 2023 release schedule?

Now you know what’s on its way, let’s take a closer look at 2023’s MTG sets.

Dominaria Remastered – January 13 2023

A product from an unannounced set called Dominaria Remastered appeared on Amazon in mid-August 2022. We can assume this will be a remix containing cards from older sets, much like the similarly named Time Spiral Remastered.

According to the Amazon page for the product, which will apparently come in draft and collector boosters, Dominaria Remastered has a release date of January 13, 2023.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One – Q1 2023

The first premier MTG set release of 2023, coming in the first quarter of the year, is Phyrexia: All Will Be One, continuing the Phyrexian plotline on from The Brothers’ War. It’s set to take place on New Phyrexia itself, and we’ve seen artwork released of Elesh Norn and her Fair Basilica, as well as Atlas artwork showing the new nine-sphered layout of the plane.

We have it on good authority that those horrid metal tentacle things you see in the artwork above are a part of Phyrexia’s Invasion Tree, Realmbreaker. We are guessing this is a weapon they’ll use to ‘break’ into other ‘realms’ to invade the multiverse… It’s a fairly safe bet.

March of the Machine – Q2 2023

March of the Machine is the second premier set, coming in Spring 2023. (Hopefully it comes out in March, for the puns.) It looks like this set will be a climactic final showdown with the Phyrexians, and we know it’s the conclusion to the four-set Phyrexian plot arc, so let’s hope this is when the heroes win the day

In promo artwork we can see a whole multiverse of characters fighting alongside planeswalkers like Chandra. Pictured are the cat chariot-riding Kaldheim goddess Esika (less dead than expected), leaf-haired Dina from Strixhaven, and dragon spirit Kairi from Kamigawa – all inexplicably hanging out on one plane, with one of those Phyrexian root tendrils ripping about in the background.

MARCH OF THE MACHINE: Aftermath – Q2 2023

Now this is something strange. Apparently also releasing in Q2 2023 is the MTG set March of the Machine: Aftermath. We’re not quite sure what form this set will take, but Wizards tells us it’ll “tie up loose ends from March of the Machine and explore the fundamental changes that have taken place in Magic’s Multiverse.”

It looks like the Phyrexian threat may change the way the very multiverse works, and there’ll be an entire MTG supplemental product just to cover its consequences. Note that in this March of the Machine artwork we can that the Phyrexian roots make it into Theros on the left and Kamigawa on the right. Is every plane under attack?

Wilds of Eldraine – Q3 2023

Once the Phyrexian story is done and dusted, we’re hopping over to the plane of Eldraine, in Autumn 2023, for a premier set called Wilds of Eldraine. Expect witches, whimsy, and fairy-tale fun.

If we’re focusing more on Eldraine’s wilds in this set, that could mean the set is more centred on the fairy-tale, non-human side of the setting rather than the Arthurian-inspired knights and nobles we saw in Thrones of Eldraine. Judging by the promo Evolving Wilds artwork released so far, it looks like those wilds could be getting a bit too wild, growing into thick thorn-covered vines straight out of Sleeping Beauty. What is it with MTG 2023 sets and killer plants?

Universes Beyond MTG Lord of The Rings – Q3 2023

Stepping away from the Magic multiverse into Universes Beyond, we’ve got the MTG Lord of the Rings crossover set named Tales of Middle Earth. Scheduled for Q3 2023, this set follows the story we all know from the main trilogy, showing Frodo’s journey to destroy the One Ring, along with a few battles and balrogs along the way.

As well as a physical release, the Lord of the Rings set will also make its way to MTG Arena as an Alchemy set. We assume this will be a bit like the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate set that drew from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate. We also assume it’ll be wildly unpopular among some MTG fans.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan – Q1 2024

In the final main set release we now know about, in 2024 Q1, we go back to Ixalan, a plane with some absolutely fabulous flavour, thanks to its colourful and well-defined factions of merfolk, dinosaurs, pirates, and vampire conquistadors.

Judging from the name and the current artwork we’ve seen, it seems likely the Lost Caverns of Ixalan will step out of the bright, hot Ixalan jungles into treasure-filled tombs and caverns. Perhaps – speculating wildly now – it’ll even touch on Mesoamerican underworld beliefs.