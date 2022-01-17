MTG sets: Every Magic: The Gathering set in order

There have been a fair few Magic: The Gathering sets released over the years. Across the game’s nearly 30-year history, new releases have introduced all manner of mechanics, planes, and Planeswalkers for intrepid summoners to dig into. And their frequency has only increased. What started with one or two expansions a year has morphed into a cavalcade of annual releases, piling mounds of new boosters and cards upon us.

As of 2021, there have been over 100 MTG sets released for the trading card game, but keeping up with them sure can be hard work. With Wizards of the Coast releasing new card spoilers every other week, and MTG Arena receiving independent product releases, staying up to date with all the sets – both new and historical – is a tall order.

We’ve compiled this list of all the MTG sets in order, so you can quickly browse the many, many releases. We’ve taken a broad brush, including all core, expansion, compilation, and supplemental sets, while excluding unsanctioned (un-sets) releases and Secret Lair drops.

To make things a little easier, we’ve listed all the released MTG sets in reverse date order. So, if you want to look up a new set, find it at the top of the list, but if you’re after an older set, scroll down. We’ve also compiled a list of all the upcoming MTG sets that have been announced. You’ll find them arranged in the order they’re scheduled to release. Happy hunting.

Upcoming MTG sets:

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty – 2022 – Expansion set

Streets of New Capenna – 2022 – Expansion set

Battle for Baldur’s Gate – 2022 – Supplemental set

Double Masters – 2022 – Compilation set

Dominaria: United – 2022 – Expansion set

The Brothers’ War – 2022 – Expansion set

Jumpstart – 2022 – Supplemental

MTG sets in order:

Innistrad: Crimson Vow – 2021 – Expansion set

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt – 2021 – Expansion set

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms – 2021 – Expansion set

Modern Horizons 2 – 2021 – Supplemental set

Strixhaven: School of Mages – 2021 – Expansion set

Time Spiral Remastered – 2021 – Compilation set

Kaldheim – 2021 – Expansion set

Kaladesh Remastered – 2020 – Compilation set

Zendikar Rising -2020 -Expansion set

Double Masters – 2020 -Compilation set

Jumpstart – 2020 – Supplemental set

Core Set 2021 – 2020 – Core set

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths – 2020 – Expansion set

Theros Beyond Death – 2020 – Expansion set

Game Night 2019 – 2019 – Box set

Throne of Eldraine – 2019 – Expansion set

Core Set 2020 – 2019 – Core set

Modern Horizons – 2019 – Supplemental set

War of the Spark – 2019 – Expansion set

Ravnica Allegiance – 2019 – Expansion set

Ultimate Masters – 2018 – Compilation set

Game Night – 2018 – Box set

Guilds of Ravnica – 2018 – Expansion set

Core Set 2019 – 2018 – Core set

Dominaria – 2018 – Expansion set

Masters 25 – 2018 – Compilation set

Rivals of Ixalan – 2018 – Expansion set

Iconic Masters – 2017 – Compilation set

Ixalan – 2017 – Expansion set

Hour of Devastation – 2017 – Expansion set

Amonkhet – 2017 – Expansion set

Aether Revolt – 2017 – Expansion set

Kaladesh – 2016 – Expansion set

Eldritch Moon – 2016 – Expansion set

Eternal Masters – 2016 – Compilation set

Shadows over Innistrad – 2016 – Expansion set

Oath of the Gatewatch – 2016 – Expansion set

Battle for Zendikar – 2015 – Expansion set

Magic Origins – 2015 – Core set

Modern Masters 2015 – 2015 – Compilation set

Tempest Remastered – 2015 – Compilation set

Dragons of Tarkir – 2015 – Expansion set

Fate Reforged – 2015 – Expansion set

Khans of Tarkir – 2014 – Expansion set

Magic 2015 – 2014 – Core set

Vintage Masters – 2014 – Compilation set

Conspiracy – 2014 – Supplemental set

Journey into Nyx – 2014 – Expansion set

Born of the Gods – 2014 – Expansion set

Theros – 2013 – Expansion set

Magic 2014 -2013 – Core set

Modern Masters – 2013 -Compilation set

Dragon’s Maze – 2013 – Expansion set

Gatecrash – 2013 – Expansion set

Return to Ravnica – 2012 – Expansion set

Magic 2013 – 2012 – Core set

Avacyn Restored – 2012 – Expansion set

Dark Ascension – 2012- Expansion set

Innistrad – 2011 – Expansion set

Magic 2012 – 2011 – Core set

New Phyrexia – 2011 – Expansion set

Mirrodin Besieged – 2011 – Expansion set

Scars of Mirrodin – 2010 – Expansion set

Magic 2011 – 2010 – Core set

Archenemy – 2010 – Supplemental set

Duels of the Planeswalkers – 2010 – Box set

Rise of the Eldrazi – 2010 – Expansion set

Worldwake – 2010 – Expansion set

Zendikar – 2009 – Expansion set

Magic 2010 – 2009 – Core set

Alara Reborn – 2009 – Expansion set

Conflux – 2009 – Expansion set

Shards of Alara – 2008 – Expansion set

Eventide – 2008 – Expansion set

Shadowmoor – 2008 – Expansion set

Morningtide – 2008 – Expansion set

Lorwyn – 2007 – Expansion set

Tenth Edition – 2007 – Core set

Future Sight – 2007 – Expansion set

Planar Chaos – 2007 – Expansion set

Time Spiral – 2006 – Expansion set

Coldsnap – 2006 – Expansion set

Dissension – 2006 – Expansion set

Guildpact – 2006 – Expansion set

Ravnica: City of Guilds – 2005 – Expansion set

Salvat 2005 – 2005 – Compilation set

Ninth Edition – 2005 – Core set

Saviors of Kamigawa – 2005 – Expansion set

Betrayers of Kamigawa – 2005 – Expansion set

