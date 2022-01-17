MTG sets: Every Magic: The Gathering set in order

There have been a fair few Magic: The Gathering sets released over the years. Across the game’s nearly 30-year history, new releases have introduced all manner of mechanics, planes, and Planeswalkers for intrepid summoners to dig into. And their frequency has only increased. What started with one or two expansions a year has morphed into a cavalcade of annual releases, piling mounds of new boosters and cards upon us.
As of 2021, there have been over 100 MTG sets released for the trading card game, but keeping up with them sure can be hard work. With Wizards of the Coast releasing new card spoilers every other week, and MTG Arena receiving independent product releases, staying up to date with all the sets – both new and historical – is a tall order.
We’ve compiled this list of all the MTG sets in order, so you can quickly browse the many, many releases. We’ve taken a broad brush, including all core, expansion, compilation, and supplemental sets, while excluding unsanctioned (un-sets) releases and Secret Lair drops.
To make things a little easier, we’ve listed all the released MTG sets in reverse date order. So, if you want to look up a new set, find it at the top of the list, but if you’re after an older set, scroll down. We’ve also compiled a list of all the upcoming MTG sets that have been announced. You’ll find them arranged in the order they’re scheduled to release. Happy hunting.
Upcoming MTG sets:
- Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty – 2022 – Expansion set
- Streets of New Capenna – 2022 – Expansion set
- Battle for Baldur’s Gate – 2022 – Supplemental set
- Double Masters – 2022 – Compilation set
- Dominaria: United – 2022 – Expansion set
- The Brothers’ War – 2022 – Expansion set
- Jumpstart – 2022 – Supplemental
MTG sets in order:
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow – 2021 – Expansion set
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt – 2021 – Expansion set
- Adventures in the Forgotten Realms – 2021 – Expansion set
- Modern Horizons 2 – 2021 – Supplemental set
- Strixhaven: School of Mages – 2021 – Expansion set
- Time Spiral Remastered – 2021 – Compilation set
- Kaldheim – 2021 – Expansion set
- Kaladesh Remastered – 2020 – Compilation set
- Zendikar Rising -2020 -Expansion set
- Double Masters – 2020 -Compilation set
- Jumpstart – 2020 – Supplemental set
- Core Set 2021 – 2020 – Core set
- Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths – 2020 – Expansion set
- Theros Beyond Death – 2020 – Expansion set
- Game Night 2019 – 2019 – Box set
- Throne of Eldraine – 2019 – Expansion set
- Core Set 2020 – 2019 – Core set
- Modern Horizons – 2019 – Supplemental set
- War of the Spark – 2019 – Expansion set
- Ravnica Allegiance – 2019 – Expansion set
- Ultimate Masters – 2018 – Compilation set
- Game Night – 2018 – Box set
- Guilds of Ravnica – 2018 – Expansion set
- Core Set 2019 – 2018 – Core set
- Dominaria – 2018 – Expansion set
- Masters 25 – 2018 – Compilation set
- Rivals of Ixalan – 2018 – Expansion set
- Iconic Masters – 2017 – Compilation set
- Ixalan – 2017 – Expansion set
- Hour of Devastation – 2017 – Expansion set
- Amonkhet – 2017 – Expansion set
- Aether Revolt – 2017 – Expansion set
- Kaladesh – 2016 – Expansion set
- Eldritch Moon – 2016 – Expansion set
- Eternal Masters – 2016 – Compilation set
- Shadows over Innistrad – 2016 – Expansion set
- Oath of the Gatewatch – 2016 – Expansion set
- Battle for Zendikar – 2015 – Expansion set
- Magic Origins – 2015 – Core set
- Modern Masters 2015 – 2015 – Compilation set
- Tempest Remastered – 2015 – Compilation set
- Dragons of Tarkir – 2015 – Expansion set
- Fate Reforged – 2015 – Expansion set
- Khans of Tarkir – 2014 – Expansion set
- Magic 2015 – 2014 – Core set
- Vintage Masters – 2014 – Compilation set
- Conspiracy – 2014 – Supplemental set
- Journey into Nyx – 2014 – Expansion set
- Born of the Gods – 2014 – Expansion set
- Theros – 2013 – Expansion set
- Magic 2014 -2013 – Core set
- Modern Masters – 2013 -Compilation set
- Dragon’s Maze – 2013 – Expansion set
- Gatecrash – 2013 – Expansion set
- Return to Ravnica – 2012 – Expansion set
- Magic 2013 – 2012 – Core set
- Avacyn Restored – 2012 – Expansion set
- Dark Ascension – 2012- Expansion set
- Innistrad – 2011 – Expansion set
- Magic 2012 – 2011 – Core set
- New Phyrexia – 2011 – Expansion set
- Mirrodin Besieged – 2011 – Expansion set
- Scars of Mirrodin – 2010 – Expansion set
- Magic 2011 – 2010 – Core set
- Archenemy – 2010 – Supplemental set
- Duels of the Planeswalkers – 2010 – Box set
- Rise of the Eldrazi – 2010 – Expansion set
- Worldwake – 2010 – Expansion set
- Zendikar – 2009 – Expansion set
- Magic 2010 – 2009 – Core set
- Alara Reborn – 2009 – Expansion set
- Conflux – 2009 – Expansion set
- Shards of Alara – 2008 – Expansion set
- Eventide – 2008 – Expansion set
- Shadowmoor – 2008 – Expansion set
- Morningtide – 2008 – Expansion set
- Lorwyn – 2007 – Expansion set
- Tenth Edition – 2007 – Core set
- Future Sight – 2007 – Expansion set
- Planar Chaos – 2007 – Expansion set
- Time Spiral – 2006 – Expansion set
- Coldsnap – 2006 – Expansion set
- Dissension – 2006 – Expansion set
- Guildpact – 2006 – Expansion set
- Ravnica: City of Guilds – 2005 – Expansion set
- Salvat 2005 – 2005 – Compilation set
- Ninth Edition – 2005 – Core set
- Saviors of Kamigawa – 2005 – Expansion set
- Betrayers of Kamigawa – 2005 – Expansion set
- Champions of Kamigawa – 2004 – Expansion set
- Fifth Dawn – 2004 – Expansion set
- Darksteel – 2004 – Expansion set
- Mirrodin – 2003 – Expansion set
- Eighth Edition – 2003 – Core set
- Scourge – 2003 – Expansion set
- Legions – 2003 – Expansion set
- Onslaught – 2002 – Expansion set
- Judgment – 2002 – Expansion set
- Torment – 2002 – Expansion set
- Odyssey – 2001 – Expansion set
- Apocalypse – 2001 – Expansion set
- Seventh Edition – 2001 – Core set
- Planeshift – 2001 – Expansion set
- Beatdown – 2000 – Box set
- Invasion – 2000 – Expansion set
- Prophecy – 2000 – Expansion set
- Starter 2000 – 2000 – Starter set
- Nemesis – 2000 – Expansion set
- Battle Royale – 1999 – Box set
- Mercadian Masques – 1999 – Expansion set
- Starter 1999 – 1999 – Starter set
- Urza’s Destiny – 1999 – Expansion set
- Portal Three Kingdoms – 1999 – Starter set
- Sixth Edition – 1999 – Core set
- Urza’s Legacy – 1999 – Expansion set
- Anthologies – 1998 – Box set
- Urza’s Saga – 1998 – Expansion set
- Unglued – 1998 – Un-set
- Portal Second Age – 1998 – Starter set
- Exodus – 1998 – Expansion set
- Stronghold – 1998 – Expansion set
- Tempest – 1997 – Expansion set
- Weatherlight – 1997 – Expansion set
- Portal – 1997 – Starter set
- Fifth Edition – 1997 – Core set
- Visions – 1997 – Expansion set
- Mirage – 1996 – Expansion set
- Alliances – 1996 – Expansion set
- Homelands – 1995 – Expansion set
- Renaissance – 1995 – Compilation set
- Chronicles- 1995 – Compilation set
- Ice Age – 1995 – Expansion set
- Fourth Edition – 1995 – Core set
- Fallen Empires – 1994 – Expansion set
- The Dark- 1994 – Expansion set
- Legends- 1994 – Expansion set
- Revised Edition – 1994 – Core set
- Antiquities- 1994 – Expansion set
- Arabian Nights – 1993 – Expansion set
- Unlimited Edition – 1993 – Core set
- Beta / Limited Edition Beta – 1993 – Core set
- Alpha / Limited Edition Alpha – 1993 – Core set