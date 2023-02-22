MTG Commander Masters announced with Sliver and Eldrazi decks

Wizards of the Coast has announced Commander Masters, a new set for Magic: The Gathering focused on its casual multiplayer format Commander. Commander Masters is coming out August 4, 2023, and promises sought-after reprints and new powerful Commander cards for players to pop in their EDH decks.

The set will have reprints of highly expensive MTG cards like The Ur-Dragon, Jewelled Lotus, and Capture of Jingzhou. Wizards is also selling some snazzy looking Commander precons alongside Commander Masters’ draft, set, and collector boosters, including a five-colour deck for Slivers and a colourless deck for Eldrazi. Each of these will have ten brand new cards, including all new MTG commanders to lead them.

Only the three reprints listed above are confirmed for the set, but we can see stylised artwork of Ghoulcaller Gisa on the set booster box, and Zacama, Primal Calamity on the collector booster box. Peering closer, Avacyn, Angel of Hope is hiding on the draft booster packs.

The four Commanders Masters precon decks are:

Enduring Enchantments – A White/Black/Green enchantments deck

Sliver Swarm – A five colour Sliver deck

Planeswalker Party – A Blue/White/Red planeswalker deck

Eldrazi Unbound – A colourless Eldrazi deck

Wizards has said the decks have new Commanders, so from the artwork this would seem to confirm a brand new Ulamog card (or maybe it’s a close lookalike – the mouth does look a bit different). We don’t recognise that pale Sliver lad at all, though.

Commander Masters is a compilation set, just like Double Masters 2022 and the other sets in the Masters product line. This means it’ll only have reprints, with the only new cards in the set found within the Commander decks. This is the first product in the Masters series to be specifically designed with Commander in mind, illustrating Wizards of the Coast’s continual push to better support this popular format (which was originally created by fans).

We’ll get a better look at Commander Masters on May 16, 2023, with Wizards’ ‘First Look’ at the set. Then there’ll be a long wait, until August 4, before we can actually get our hands on it.

Check out the MTG release schedule to keep up with all the latest Magic news and dates.