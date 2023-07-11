Four major MTG Commander Masters spoilers revealed

MTG Commander Masters is a reprint set supposedly stuffed full of cards that Commander players are desperate to get their hands on. Since EDH lets you play any Magic: The Gathering card from any MTG set (if it’s not on the Commander banlist), there are a lot of extremely scarce, extremely powerful cards in this format, and players are looking to Commander Masters to deliver some choice reprints and drive those prices down.

During our first proper flurry of spoilers, on July 11, we got to see a few of those cards – and while most of the Commander Masters spoilers revealed thus far don’t crack the $10 mark, there are certainly a few worth talking about.

Here we’ll look at four of the most important MTG Commander Masters reprints revealed today, as well as their current prices.

Land Tax – $38

A one mana enchantment that puts a ridiculous amount of land into your hand, Land Tax is brilliant in any White deck, not just those with a lands-matter theme. It’ll help you thin out your deck, while ensuring you never miss a land drop again.

Spellseeker – $25

It’s no shocker that MTG Tutor cards are strong in the Commander format, and Spellseeker is a pretty solid example, able to grab you any low-cost instant or sorcery. Any combo player opening this Commander Masters card will not be disappointed. What is slightly disappointing, however, is to see this card upshifted from Rare to Mythic.

Medallion cycle $14 – 36

Unusual mana rocks, the medallions, are also getting a Commander Masters reprint. These are great sources of ramp in EDH, granting you a permanent discount on all spells of their particular color. They’re particularly excellent in monocolor decks, where they straight up boost your whole deck. The black and white ones are the most sought after, and most expensive, because these colors have the least MTG mana ramp cards. Conversely, the green version is a lot less desirable.

Kozilek – $13

One of the best and biggest Eldrazi cards – unlike the other Commander Masters spoilers on our list, Kozilek doesn’t slot into a ton of decks- even though it’s legal in all of them. Not everyone can use a 10-drop that has to be hard cast after all.

Still, this is a great card if you’re a lover of ginormous creatures, and Commander Masters offers a new version with a pretty profile view. Eldrazi are set to make a comeback once the Commander Masters Eldrazi deck drops.