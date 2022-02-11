MTG Arena codes – the complete list of MTGA codes

Looking for free MTG Arena codes? It’s a good idea to grab as many as you can. Expanding your collection of digital Magic: The Gathering cards can be a slow process. Whether you’re grinding for gold or spending hard cash on premium gems, sometimes you want a little boost. To get you well on your way, we’ve whipped up this list to shower you with freebies.

The free MTG Arena codes listed here unlock cards, cosmetics, and experience boosts that will speed up your deck-building. They’re handy for new players who want to expand beyond the starter decks, as well as experienced players hungry for more. We’ll be updating this guide regularly to list the latest codes, so make sure to check back and grab all the goodies you can.

If you’re brand new to the world of Magic, read our guide on how to build a Magic: The Gathering deck. For more experienced players, check out our guide on how to get started in MTG Commander.

The latest MTG Arena codes

Booster packs

PlayNEO – Three Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty booster packs

PlayVOW – Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt booster packs

PlayMID – Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt booster packs

PlayDND – Three Adventures in the Forgotten Realms booster packs

PlayStrixhaven – Three Strixhaven: School of Mages booster packs

TryKaldheim – Three Kaldheim booster packs

PlayKaladesh – Three Kaladesh Remastered booster packs

PlayZendikar – Three Zendikar Rising booster packs

PlayM21 – Three Core Set 2021 booster packs

PlayIkoria – Three Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths booster packs

PlayTheros – Three Theros Beyond Death booster packs

PlayEldraine – Three Throne of Eldraine booster packs

PlayM20 – Three Core Set 2020 booster packs

PlayWarSpark – Three War of the Spark booster packs

PlayRavnica – Three Guilds of Ravnica booster packs

Experience boosts

LevelUp – 2000XP

RestorativeBurst – 2000XP

ExperimentalOverload – 2000XP

Cosmetics

EnlightenMe – Narset, Parter of Veils card style

FoilFungus – Deathbloom Thallid card style and card

OverTheMoon – Arlinn, Voice of the Pack card style

ParallaxPotion – Revitalize card style and card

SuperScry – Opt card style and card

WrittenInStone – Nahiri, Storm of Stone card style and card

ShieldsUp – Teyo, the Shieldmage card style

Innerdemon – Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted card style

SparkleDruid – Druid of the Cowl card style and card

ShinyGoblinPirate – Fanatical Firebrand card style and card

FNMATHOME – two random cosmetic items

RockJocks – Lorehold college card sleeve

DebateDuelists – Silverquill college card sleeve

MathWhizzes – Quandrix college card sleeve

SwampPunks – Witherbloom college card sleeve

ArtClub – Prismari college card sleeve

How to redeem MTG Arena codes?

There are two ways to redeem MTG Arena codes, and both are super easy. For the first method, open up the game on PC and click on the ‘Store’ tab at the top of the page. From there, you’ll see a small oval text box in the top right corner, with ‘Reedom Code’ written inside. Copy your code into the box, hit enter, and hey presto.

If you’d rather not boot up the game, you can also redeem codes by entering them into your Wizards of the Coast account page. Log in using your MTG Arena details, and on the right-hand side of your account dashboard, you’ll find a nice, big ‘Redeem a code’ box. Paste the code inside, click redeem, and you’re good to go.

Currently, you can’t redeem codes through the iOS and Android versions of the game. Instead, you’ll have to use your Wizards account page, or boot up the PC version of the game to unlock them.

How can I get more MTG Arena codes?

Wizards will often include codes in its MTG Arena newsletters, particularly around the release of a new set. But you don’t have to rely on their generosity to snag goodies. Every physical Planeswalker deck (from Guilds of Ravnica onwards) comes with a code to unlock its cards in MTG Arena, so you can use all the same cards online as you do on the tabletop.

Card master: These are the best MTG Arena decks

These codes are one-time use only, though, so it’s best to buy new copies of the decks, if you’re dead set on their digital counterparts.

These are all the physical MTG decks that include Arena codes:

Basri Ket, Devoted Paladin

Teferi, Timeless Voyager

Liliana, Death Mage

Chandra, Flame’s Catalyst

Garruk, Savage Herald

Vivien, Nature’s Avenger

Chandra, Flame’s Fury

Sorin, Vampire Lord

Mu Yanling, Celestial Wind

Ajani, Inspiring Leader

Ashiok, Sculptor of Fears

Elspeth, Undaunted Hero

Rowan, Fearless Sparkmage

Oko, the Trickster

Jace, Arcane Strategist

Gideon, the Oathsworn

Domri, City Smasher

Dovin, Architect of Law

Vraska, Regal Gorgon

Ral, Caller of Storms

The MTG Starter Kit also includes a code for its two decks, which can be redeemed by two different Arena players; granting both decks to you and a friend.

Be wary though, Commander and Challenger decks don’t include MTG Arena codes, so don’t go buying those with the expectation of boosting your digital card collection.

If you’ve grabbed a deck at an MTG pre-release event, look inside your pack to find an Arena code. The rewards for these vary: you might find a cosmetic unlock, entry into a limited-run Arena event, or a handful of booster packs. However, only one pre-release code of each set can be redeemed per MTG Arena account. So if you find yourself with a spare, why not do the honourable thing, and gift it to a friend, or stick it on Reddit for someone else to nab.

Deck-building: Check out these online MTG deck builders

You can also find codes in MTG’s line of Secret Lair premium boxed sets, which unlock exclusive cards and cosmetics. A pricey option, given the cost of each Secret Lair drop, but very chic.

Finally, promotional codes are often handed out at tournaments, local game store events, or as part of giveaways by professional MTG players and streamers. Occasionally, the official MTG Twitter page will release codes, so keep your eyes peeled.