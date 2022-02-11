MTG Arena codes – the complete list of MTGA codes

Looking for free MTG Arena codes? It’s a good idea to grab as many as you can. Expanding your collection of digital Magic: The Gathering cards can be a slow process. Whether you’re grinding for gold or spending hard cash on premium gems, sometimes you want a little boost. To get you well on your way, we’ve whipped up this list to shower you with freebies.
The free MTG Arena codes listed here unlock cards, cosmetics, and experience boosts that will speed up your deck-building. They’re handy for new players who want to expand beyond the starter decks, as well as experienced players hungry for more. We’ll be updating this guide regularly to list the latest codes, so make sure to check back and grab all the goodies you can.
If you’re brand new to the world of Magic, read our guide on how to build a Magic: The Gathering deck. For more experienced players, check out our guide on how to get started in MTG Commander.
The latest MTG Arena codes
Booster packs
- PlayNEO – Three Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty booster packs
- PlayVOW – Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt booster packs
- PlayMID – Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt booster packs
- PlayDND – Three Adventures in the Forgotten Realms booster packs
- PlayStrixhaven – Three Strixhaven: School of Mages booster packs
- TryKaldheim – Three Kaldheim booster packs
- PlayKaladesh – Three Kaladesh Remastered booster packs
- PlayZendikar – Three Zendikar Rising booster packs
- PlayM21 – Three Core Set 2021 booster packs
- PlayIkoria – Three Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths booster packs
- PlayTheros – Three Theros Beyond Death booster packs
- PlayEldraine – Three Throne of Eldraine booster packs
- PlayM20 – Three Core Set 2020 booster packs
- PlayWarSpark – Three War of the Spark booster packs
- PlayRavnica – Three Guilds of Ravnica booster packs
Experience boosts
- LevelUp – 2000XP
- RestorativeBurst – 2000XP
- ExperimentalOverload – 2000XP
Cosmetics
- EnlightenMe – Narset, Parter of Veils card style
- FoilFungus – Deathbloom Thallid card style and card
- OverTheMoon – Arlinn, Voice of the Pack card style
- ParallaxPotion – Revitalize card style and card
- SuperScry – Opt card style and card
- WrittenInStone – Nahiri, Storm of Stone card style and card
- ShieldsUp – Teyo, the Shieldmage card style
- Innerdemon – Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted card style
- SparkleDruid – Druid of the Cowl card style and card
- ShinyGoblinPirate – Fanatical Firebrand card style and card
- FNMATHOME – two random cosmetic items
- RockJocks – Lorehold college card sleeve
- DebateDuelists – Silverquill college card sleeve
- MathWhizzes – Quandrix college card sleeve
- SwampPunks – Witherbloom college card sleeve
- ArtClub – Prismari college card sleeve
How to redeem MTG Arena codes?
There are two ways to redeem MTG Arena codes, and both are super easy. For the first method, open up the game on PC and click on the ‘Store’ tab at the top of the page. From there, you’ll see a small oval text box in the top right corner, with ‘Reedom Code’ written inside. Copy your code into the box, hit enter, and hey presto.
If you’d rather not boot up the game, you can also redeem codes by entering them into your Wizards of the Coast account page. Log in using your MTG Arena details, and on the right-hand side of your account dashboard, you’ll find a nice, big ‘Redeem a code’ box. Paste the code inside, click redeem, and you’re good to go.
Currently, you can’t redeem codes through the iOS and Android versions of the game. Instead, you’ll have to use your Wizards account page, or boot up the PC version of the game to unlock them.
How can I get more MTG Arena codes?
Wizards will often include codes in its MTG Arena newsletters, particularly around the release of a new set. But you don’t have to rely on their generosity to snag goodies. Every physical Planeswalker deck (from Guilds of Ravnica onwards) comes with a code to unlock its cards in MTG Arena, so you can use all the same cards online as you do on the tabletop.
Card master: These are the best MTG Arena decks
These codes are one-time use only, though, so it’s best to buy new copies of the decks, if you’re dead set on their digital counterparts.
These are all the physical MTG decks that include Arena codes:
- Basri Ket, Devoted Paladin
- Teferi, Timeless Voyager
- Liliana, Death Mage
- Chandra, Flame’s Catalyst
- Garruk, Savage Herald
- Vivien, Nature’s Avenger
- Chandra, Flame’s Fury
- Sorin, Vampire Lord
- Mu Yanling, Celestial Wind
- Ajani, Inspiring Leader
- Ashiok, Sculptor of Fears
- Elspeth, Undaunted Hero
- Rowan, Fearless Sparkmage
- Oko, the Trickster
- Jace, Arcane Strategist
- Gideon, the Oathsworn
- Domri, City Smasher
- Dovin, Architect of Law
- Vraska, Regal Gorgon
- Ral, Caller of Storms
The MTG Starter Kit also includes a code for its two decks, which can be redeemed by two different Arena players; granting both decks to you and a friend.
Be wary though, Commander and Challenger decks don’t include MTG Arena codes, so don’t go buying those with the expectation of boosting your digital card collection.
If you’ve grabbed a deck at an MTG pre-release event, look inside your pack to find an Arena code. The rewards for these vary: you might find a cosmetic unlock, entry into a limited-run Arena event, or a handful of booster packs. However, only one pre-release code of each set can be redeemed per MTG Arena account. So if you find yourself with a spare, why not do the honourable thing, and gift it to a friend, or stick it on Reddit for someone else to nab.
Deck-building: Check out these online MTG deck builders
You can also find codes in MTG’s line of Secret Lair premium boxed sets, which unlock exclusive cards and cosmetics. A pricey option, given the cost of each Secret Lair drop, but very chic.
Finally, promotional codes are often handed out at tournaments, local game store events, or as part of giveaways by professional MTG players and streamers. Occasionally, the official MTG Twitter page will release codes, so keep your eyes peeled.