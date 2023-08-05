Magic: The Gathering release schedule 2024

Seeking the latest MTG release schedule? Our guide has everything you’re after on the newly revealed upcoming sets. From wild-west showdowns to haunted house horrors, there’s a lot to look forward to next year. We’ll be exploring some new worlds, revisiting some old favorites, and there’s even fresh Universes Beyond and Modern Horizons releases to enjoy.

Below we've collected the available Magic: The Gathering release dates and windows for 2024, just as we did with the 2023 MTG release dates. You'll find the full rundown for the year below, with a quick overview of every MTG set.

Modern Horizons 3 – 2024

Ravnica Remastered – Q1 2024

Murders at Karlov Manor – Q1 2024

Universes Beyond MTG Fallout – March 2024

Outlaws of Thunder Junction – Q2 2024

Bloomburrow – Q3 2024

Duskmourn: House of Horror – Q4 2024

Modern Horizons 3

One of the more exciting MTG releases of 2024 is Modern Horizons 3. Expect an influx of powerful new cards for Modern, as well as a kick-ass highpower draft environment, and a couple of choice reprints.

We’re also told there are dual-faced cards and planeswalkers in the set, and plenty of nostalgic callbacks. On that front, artwork shows lots of familiar planes, including the Eldrazi titans on Zendikar, a hydra-loving warrior on Theros, and… a scary demon, who’s either got angel wings or has made a gruesome throne out of them.

We’re not yet sure exactly when this one’s coming. Full disclosure, it was right at the top of the release schedule we’ve been sent, but there are so many other supplemental sets coming in the first quarter of 2024, that we’d be quite surprised if there’s room to squeeze it in.

Ravnica Remastered – Q1 2024

First up, in Q1 2024, is a set that celebrates one of Magic’s favorite settings, the metropolitan plane of Ravnica. Like other remastered sets such as Dominaria Remastered and Time Spiral Remastered, this set will be a bunch of reprints, so don’t rock up expecting to see brand new cards.

Reprints from all three Ravnica blocks will be featured in this set, and there will be a strong focus on the plane’s iconic guilds.

Murders at Karlov Manor – Q1 2024

Our first premier MTG set of the year, coming in Q1 2024, is also Ravnica-related. This time, on our fourth visit to the plane, there’s a murdery mystery theme to the set. Who’s been murdered? Well the murders happened at Karlov Manor, so Teysa Karlov seems like the prime target, but it could unknown members of the Orzhov family, or just visiting members of other guilds.

Expect to see sleuthing detectives, hidden identities, and a puzzle to unravel; this one’s a really unusual genre for Magic to tackle. We’ll be shocked if Clue tokens aren’t a key mechanic, and maybe for Commander they’ll bring back Conspiracy?

Alongside the set is a strange curiosity, a Magic: The Gathering themed Clue set. Ravnica: Clue Edition claims it will combine “Clue’s timeless crime-solving experience” with “Magic’s strategic depth”. Strange. So will it involve the TCG or is it just a reskinned variant Clue? Also, important question, will the Ravnica Clue characters be this smoking hot?

Universes Beyond MTG Fallout – March 2024

Universes Beyond continues apace, and our first MTG crossover of 2024 is an unexpected one. It’s Fallout! Expect to see supermutants, power armor, deathclaws and more, with these post-apocalyptic Commander decks. Presumably there’ll be four of these, but it’s anyone’s guess how Wizards has split up the diverse but rather compact factions of the Fallout-verse.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction – Q2 2024

Our first visit to a new Magic plane in 2024 comes in the second quarter, with Outlaws of Thunder Junction. This set is Magic’s take on a much anticipated genre, the Western. Apparently, it will feature “some of Magic’s most notorious villains”, though we can’t imagine Bolas, the Eldrazi or any of the Phyrexians quite suiting a cowboy hat.

A sunset-soaked promo image gives us lots to take in – for instance, is that a little cowboy Tinybones on the left? And that gorgon might be Vraska. Food for thought, will this be the first mainline Magic set to heavily feature guns? Wizards mainly left them out of the gangster set, and they don’t appear in any of the art we’ve seen so far, but showdowns and standoffs are so central to this genre, we’d be shocked if six shooters are absent.

Bloomburrow – Q3 2024

From a Western world to a whimsical one, in Q3 2024 we visit another new Magic plane, Bloomburrow. This plane is full of anthropomorphic animals, who’ll need to work together to complete a difficult mission. Expect some cute little frogs, rats, and rabbits – and of course, squirrels – all dressed up like they’re straight from the pages of Redwall Interestingly, this is a world without humans, something Wizards of the Coast has been loath to explore since Lorwyn. Does that mean there’ll be no humanoids at all?

Duskmourn: House of Horror – Q4 2024

In a tonal shift that could give you whiplash, we go from cute and cuddly animal adventures to spine-chilling horror in the last premier MTG set of the year. Duskmourn: House of Horror comes out in Q4 2024. It’s apparently set within a haunted mansion – unusually cramped, we’re used to exploring whole worlds, so this is pretty intriguing.

And where is this mansion – Innistrad, or some new plane? Perhaps it’s an entirely indoor world. It’s safe to say we’re left with many questions about this one, though the horrifying art makes us momentarily forget them. Apparently the set draws inspiration from 1980s horror media.