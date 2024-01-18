MTG Murders at Karlov Manor stars elk turtles and elf crocs

MTG Murders at Karlov Manor spoiler season is in full swing, with new cards turning up each day. And one thing we’ve noticed about this set is that it’s packing in a lot of strange creature types. From an extremely motley crew of detectives to the Simic Combine’s latest pet project, let’s take a look at some of the Karlov Manor cards revealed in the last day or two.

First up we have the detectives, which come in all shapes and sizes, from faeries to gorgons. Two Murders at Karlov Manor cards stand out in particular here. We have the Homunculus Detective card Private Eye (ho ho) and the Undercover Crocodelf who is an Elf Crocodile Detective.

As well as a great pun, Private Eye looks set to be the signpost uncommon for the Azorius MTG color combination. The draft strategy for blue-white decks is Detectives, and this card not only gives them all a buff, but also makes detectives unblockable when you draw a second card on your turn (very achievable with Clues).

While we praise the punning of Private Eye, Undercover Crocodelf seems like a missed opportunity – no Investi-gator? This common card has the new Disguise keyword, so it can come down as a 2/2 with Ward and then flip into its full form. Then, it’s a 5/5 that gets you a Clue token whenever it connects with an opponent.

In any MTG Ravnica set you can expect the weirdest card types to come in blue-green, and Murders at Karlov Manor is no different. This time, we’ve got a Crocodile Elk Turtle: The Pride of Hull Clade. This ridiculous creature costs 11 mana, but that’s reduced by the amount of toughness you have on board.

If you’ve got an Arcades MTG Commander deck, prepare to get excited: this is a 2/15 that has the same basic effect as Arcades (it can let Defenders attack and deal damage with toughness). Then when they land a hit, you get to draw an enormous number of cards equal to the creature’s toughness!

Speaking of weird creatures, there are two Weird creatures: Steamcore Scholar and Melek, Reforged Researcher. The first is a blue flyer that draws cards, while Melek is a returning legendary creature in Izzet colors.

This one gets bigger for every instant and sorcery in your graveyard and discounts the cost of those card types too. Seems like a pretty straightforward spellslinger Commander, but it’s pulling in two slightly different directions – towards both big spells and small.

That’s all for now, though you can check out these other Karlov Manor spoilers to see some of the sets cool legendary creatures. And of course we’re still waiting to see that Mole God card, (though we’ve got the artwork now!)

