MTG Bloomburrow release date estimate and latest news

The third premier MTG set of 2024, MTG Bloomburrow, might just be the cutest Magic: The Gathering set ever created. It’s about a new Redwall-esque plane of talking animals going on epic fantasy adventures. A rarity for Magic, this world is one without any humans or humanoids, where the orcs and elves have been swapped out for squirrels and mice.

Bloomburrow is still a long way off and few details about it have been confirmed, so be sure to check back soon as we update this page with new dates and the latest news. You can also find more information about the next year of Magic through our MTG release schedule guide, or our individual MTG set guides for Outlaws of Thunder Junction and Murders at Karlov Manor.

MTG Bloomburrow release date speculation

No official release date has been given for Bloomburrow, but we do know the set’s release window. Bloomburrow is coming out in Q3 2024. That means it’s guaranteed to release in either July, August, or September. We can be fairly confident it’s due in September, the usual slot for Magic’s third major set release.

We can expect the usual slow drip-drop of spoilers months before Bloomburrow’s release date, with the full set being shown off a couple weeks before Bloomburrow’s global tabletop release. As usual, digital players on MTG Arena or those attending LGSs can expect to get the cards a little bit before they come to the big stores.

MTG Bloomburrow set details

Bloomburrow is the first set in a mysterious upcoming story arc called ‘Dragonstorm’, but we know little else about its plot. We do know, however, that this will be a set full of unusual creature types, from frogs to rabbits. That’s why there were multiple mouse cards in MTG Wilds of Eldraine, to seed them in for this upcoming set. To us, that suggests there’ll be some kind of tribal element to this set – where creature types matter.

It’s not all cute and cuddly on Bloomburrow. At its core, Magic is a game about combat, and there’s definite bite to this animal-themed world. Art shows a flaming wolf monster and a squirrel necromancer who look like they could make the whole plane a bit more Watership Down than Peter Rabbit.

One thing worth noting about Bloomburrow is that with its release, a bunch of Standard sets will finally get the chop under Wizards’ new extended MTG Standard rotation. Everything from Innistrad Midnight Hunt to Streets of New Capenna will be booted out of Standard, to make room for new cards. (Sheoldred’s still legal till September 2025 though, sorry.)

