MTG Double Masters 2022 release date, cards, and more details

Double Masters 2022 is a Magic: The Gathering set releasing this Summer – it’s a compilation set, which means it doesn’t have new cards, but will be full of old favourites that are still very much worth getting excited about. This guide will fill you in on the set’s release dates and all the information that’s been shown off about it so far.

The first Double Masters set came out in 2020, and Wizards of the Coast used it as a vehicle to reprint all kinds of classic, powerful cards that were reaching ludicrous prices. We can expect exactly the same thing this year, and a fair few crowd pleasers from Double Masters 2022 have been teased already.

Just like in the previous Double Masters set, the gimmick here is that each Double Masters 2022 pack has twice the number of rares or mythic rares as normal Magic packs. There’ll be two rares in every draft booster pack, instead of one, as well as two foil cards. Double Masters 2022 will be sold in collector booster and draft booster packs, and the set is designed to be drafted. The release date is just a couple months away, and we’ve already had our first sneak peek at Double Masters 2022 cards, so let’s get right to the details.

MTG Double Masters 2022 release date

The release date for Double Masters 2022 is July 8. That’s when it’ll be available worldwide, but before that a lucky few will be able to take part in pre-release events in participating WPN game stores, from July 1 – 7.

Spoiler season will get started a month earlier, in June, with card previews arriving in force from June 16. It seems they’ll be coming thick and fast, because they’ll be all out of the way by June 24 – the entire Double Masters 2022 set being spoiled across just six days.

MTG Double Masters 2022 cards

Card spoilers for Double Masters 2022 are still half a month away, but naturally Wizards is quite incapable of keeping its previews contained within the allocated spoiler season, even though they come up with those dates!

Of course, what we’re getting at is that there’ve already been a smattering of card spoilers for Double Masters 2022. We’ve seen the infamous Kozilek, Butcher of Truth, and two planeswalkers: Liliana, the Last Hope, and Wrenn and Six.

The set’s promo cards, which players can obtain by attending a pre-release event, have also been spoiled. There are two of these (sticking with Double Masters’ doubling theme) – the cards Weathered Wayfarer and Bring to Light.

It’s also worth mentioning that the planeswalker character Aminatou features heavily on marketing material for the set, alongside Liliana. Since this planeswalker has only ever appeared on one card – Aminatou, the Fateshifter – it’s pretty clear that one will be getting a reprint.

MTG Double Masters 2022 features

As seems to be the habit these days, Double Masters 2022 will feature some unusual card treatments and art styles – the sort of thing you might mistake for a Secret Lair at first glance.

In most MTG sets, Collector Boosters are marketed towards those looking to collect a set, and contain more rares than normal. But as the Draft Boosters in Double Masters 2022 already have multiple rares, it seems Wizards has found another way to make them stand out. They’re promised to be “filled to the brim with beautiful versions of iconic and incredible cards”.

We’ve already seen that there’ll be borderless versions of many cards with alternate artwork, as well as a new foil-etched 3D look that we’ve already seen in Commander Legends Battle for Baldur’s Gate. There’s also a brand new treatment, ‘textured foil’, shown above on this very pretty copy of Liliana, the Last Hope.