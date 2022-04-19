Dominaria United release date, spoilers, mechanics, and everything we know

Dominaria United is the third Standard Magic: The Gathering set that’s planned for release next year. Returning once again to the titular plane of Dominaria, which has served as the setting for some of the biggest storylines in MTG lore, it will bring another helping of high-fantasy Magic to the tabletop.

But Dominaria United isn’t just any expansion set, it will also mark the trading card game’s 30th anniversary. And the setting seems fitting. Dominaria was the first plane visited in MTG, and is home to some of the game’s most recognisable characters: Liliana Vess, Nicol Bolas, and Urza. It’s a focal point of the Magic Multiverse, and is often at the centre of world-spanning events and Planeswalker plots.

Ahead of the set’s release, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Dominaria United in this handy guide. If you’re after a quicker overview, read our rundown of the MTG 2022 release schedule, or check out what we know about Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and Streets of New Capenna.

Dominaria United release date

Announced in the Magic Showcase 2021 livestream, Dominaria United will release in the third quarter of 2022. That means, it’ll be hitting our shelves sometime in July, August, or September next year. Head Magic designer Mark Rosewater has said the set will release the same time Midnight Hunt did in 2021. Since that set came out September 24, we can expect a September release date for Dominaria United too.

Although we don’t have a specific day to share, there’s a few more details we can bank on. The set will likely receive a prerelease event, before hitting MTG Arena a week before its tabletop release. As usual, there’ll also be a few weeks’ worth of spoilers and card previews to whet our appetite.

Dominaria United spoilers

The Dominaria United spoiler season hasn’t kicked off, so there’s no card previews to show just yet. When they emerge from the depths of Wizards HQ, we’ll be sure to post them right here.

However, the Magic Showcase 2021 livestream did hint at some of the cards that might be cropping up, promising the return of some familiar heroes and villains. Considering Dominaria’s vast history of famed MTG characters, that could mean a ‘greatest hits’ of returning faces.

Dominaria United mechanics

No specific mechanics, features, or peculiarities of the set have been announced yet. That probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, given how far off the expansion’s release date is. Its content is still likely undergoing iterative development, so it’ll be some time before we get the juicy details on what’s in store.