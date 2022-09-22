MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One release date, mechanics, and story

In early 2023, Magic: The Gathering continues its four-part Phyrexian storyline with the premier set Phyrexia: All Will Be One. If the name didn’t tip you off, in this set we’ll be taking a trip into the belly of the beast, to the sinister plane of New Phyrexia itself. Expect to see black wastelands of scrap, gleaming white spires, and rivers of molten slag in this inhospitable world of metal monsters.

Exactly why Magic: The Gathering’s plot is headed to the Phyrexian homeworld is a bit of a mystery, and we’ll have to wait and see what The Brother’s War brings to make more than a tentative guess at what the set has in store. Perhaps it’ll be a raid by heroic planeswalkers to take the fight right to the source; perhaps it’ll be a mission to rescue Karn, who was whisked off to the plane at the end of Dominaria United; or perhaps it’ll be a slice of life set, where we get to see how Elesh Norn puts her feet up on her days off.

Whatever the case may be, we can expect the set to feature plenty of artifacts, and an enormous helping of the Phyrexian creature type. From story to release date, here’s everything we know about Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Check out our MTG 2023 release schedule for details on the rest of the year’s Magic sets.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One release date

While we don’t yet have the precise release date for MTG Phyrexia All Will Be One, we do know it’s coming in 2023 Q1. That means it’ll be with us in January, February, or March.

Assuming the set follows MTG’s regular cadence, there’ll be several weeks of spoilers leading up to the release, and the set will launch on MTG Arena a week before the global launch date. You should also expect a prerelease event one week prior to launch.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One story

We were perhaps a little coy to suggest Phyrexia: All Will Be One could be about anything at all. In the 2022 Wizards Presents showcase, it was stated that in the set “our villains grow ever stronger”. It’s pretty clear that this is the set where the Phyrexians plans come to fruition, before a massive showdown in March of the Machine marks the finale of the storyline.

What exactly are those plans? Well, you see those tentacle thingies at the bottom of the image above? Those are the ‘branches’ of what Phyrexia’s calling its ‘invasion tree’, Realmbreaker. From March of the Machine artwork, it seems in that set, Realmbreaker is going to go smashing into planes throughout the multiverse. It seems likely that Phyrexia: All Will Be One is where the heroes learn of this plan, and (presumably) fail to stop it.

In Episode 5 of the Dominaria United story, we meet Realmbreaker in sapling form, and are told its “pale limbs glistened with an iridescent sheen”, while “beads of oil hung from its twigs like buds.” It sounds simultaneously creepy, and almost cute.

It’s been a good decade since we visited New Phyrexia, and judging by Jay Annelli’s Magic: The Gathering Visual Guide, the plane’s changed quite a bit since last we came a-calling. Phyrexia: All Will Be One will have a whole new world to show us, with nine spheres to explore, from the “tangled copper wilderness” of the Hunter’s Maze to the spooky, cathedral-filled Fair Basilica.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One mechanics

Until spoilers (that aren’t discredited leaks) for Phyrexia: All Will Be One start to show up, we don’t know what mechanics the set will have. However, calling it right now, proliferate seems like a shoe-in for this set.

Not only is the proliferate keyword tied intrinsically to the Phyrexians, first appearing in Scars of Mirridon, there are counters all over the shop in Standard right now. Just think about it, we’ve got lots of sagas, and even a few new counter types like stun and shield.

Are we barking up the wrong tree? Perhaps we’re just indulging in some wishful thinking, as we really want to see a new card for one of our favourite, proliferate-loving MTG commanders, Atraxa!