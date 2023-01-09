Unseen Phyrexia MTG spoilers surface in Dominaria packs

Can nothing halt the spread of the Phyrexians, villainous stars of the upcoming MTG set Phyrexia: All Will Be One? It seems these metal menaces are even infecting other products now. Specifically, unspoiled cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One have been turning up in Dominaria Remastered packs.

MTG Dominaria Remastered features reprints from across 27 past sets that all revolve around the game’s premier plane of Dominaria. It doesn’t have any new cards at all. But as players and LGSs crack the packs, they’re encountering stowaways from Phyrexia: All Will Be One, Magic’s next Standard set – which doesn’t come out until mid-February. These are unseen cards that haven’t been officially spoiled by Wizards of the Coast.

The best evidence we have of this right now is the YouTube video below, which shows an in-store Dominaria Remastered draft, full of Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards. But other reports have filtered in from social media, so while we don’t know how widespread the problem is, it seems it’s not an isolated incident. The most likely hypothesis right now is that the sought-after retro frame cards from Dominaria Remastered packs are the ones being replaced.

Dominaria Remastered itself doesn’t release until January 13, but some Magic: The Gathering stores got their copies in early and began opening them up, or even running preview events with the packs – discovering the All Will Be One cards.

The elephant in the room is that Phyrexia: All Will Be One has already been one of the leakiest MTG sets in recent memory. You can probably now work out exactly which planeswalkers are getting compleated and which are safe – in fact, several of them show up in the video.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases on February 10, and its official spoiler season starts in a week’s time, on January 17.