MTG Phyrexia spoiler unveils mysterious ‘Battle’ card type

One of Magic: The Gathering’s spoiled cards for Phyrexia: All Will Be One mentions ‘Battle’ MTG cards, confirming a new TCG card type

MTG battle card type - Wizards of the Coast art from Magic card Atraxa, Grand Unifier

Published:

Magic: The Gathering

A new Phyrexian spoiler has been shared for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, and the fine print alludes to an unfamiliar type of MTG card. Shared on January 18 by a source the official MTG site only calls “Wizards Fan Email”, the Phyrexian angel, Atraxa, Grand Unifier has an enters-the-battlefield ability that lets you draw ten cards and add one of each card type you draw to your hand. ‘Battle’ is listed as an example of a card type.

At this stage, no one is sure what a ‘Battle’ card will be. That hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating hard, though. The most popular theory seems to be that Battle is a revamped version of Skirmish, a mechanic that was dreamt up (and later abandoned) as a design for the War of the Spark set.

From reading the description shared by head MTG designer Mark Rosewater in 2019, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. Skirmish was designed to suit the flavour of War of the Spark, an “event set” focused on telling the story of a great battle. Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with plenty of its MTG planeswalkers already confirmed for compleation ahead of their big face-off with the machines, fits a similar description. It’d be a ripe stage for Skirmish to make its comeback on.

MTG battle card type - Magic card, Atraxa, Grand Unifier (image from Wizards of the Coast)

Rosewater says the mechanic would have generated Skirmish tokens, cards that existed outside of the usual battlefield and had a “game board” you’d need to advance across to win the mini-battle. Effects from the Skirmish would have an impact on the rest of your Magic game. It’s sounding a little like the Dungeon cards found in Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

When it’s not name-dropping a sneaky new mechanic, Atraxa, Grand Unifier is plugging plenty of its own keywords. The seven-mana, 7/7 legendary creature has flying, vigilance, deathtouch, and lifelink to complement its wordy card-draw ability.

We’ll have to wait until the Phyrexia: All Will Be One release date to uncover more of the Battle mystery. Even then, there may not be any Battle cards in the set; if there aren’t, the MTG Lord of the Rings release date could be another good bet. Either way, there are plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on the MTG 2023 release schedule.

More from Wargamer

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as MTG drafting and horror tabletop RPGs. (She/her)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.