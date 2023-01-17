MTG Phyrexia All Will Be One has a biblically accurate angel horror

You know how some bits of the Bible describe angels as weird monstrosities, funky amalgamations of wheels, wings, and eyes? Well, MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One’s coolest new spoiler is a biblically-accurate Phyrexian.

Mondrak, Glory Dominus is the White part of a cycle of Phyrexian Horrors appearing in the upcoming MTG set. As cards go, it’s pretty sweet, a token doubler on a creature, that can make itself indestructible. You’ll be seeing this one in plenty of Commander decks, and probably some fun Standard decks, we reckon.

However, the design is where Mondrak really stands out. This wheel of bone and flesh looks like some sort of twisted demigod. Phyrexia All Will Be One art director, Ovidio Cartagena tells Wargamer that, “parts of the landscape have turned into mysterious entities that have unknown objectives“.

We’ve actually already seen artwork (but not cards) for all the other four Dominii, as well as this badass description of them by Rhystic Studies: “Dominii of colossal scale have materialised as monuments to the five civilisations. Scriptures inscribed into their facades serve as testaments to each Praetor’s will. They are living obelisks, monoliths of a perverse pride.”

Cartagena describes Mondrak as the “singing dominus”, and sure enough, the artwork shows it belting out show tunes to rapturous applause.

