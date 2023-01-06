MTG Phyrexia Commander decks spoiled by Portuguese Amazon

Portuguese Amazon product listings have revealed two before-unseen MTG Commander decks, a fan Reddit post confirms on January 5. The product images link the decks to the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One Magic set.

The first spoiled deck appears to be an Abzan deck named ‘Corrupting Influence’, with Ixhel, Descendent of Atraxa in the face Commander’s chair. Keywords like MTG vigilance and toxic make an appearance along with plenty of poison counters. The second listing is a Boros deck whose name seems to (loosely) translate to ‘Reborn from the Rebellion’. Neyali, Sun’s Vanguard is the face of the deck.

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One release date is set for February 10, 2023. While we’ve already seen Elesh Norn and a handful of other spoilers, the official previews aren’t expected to kick off until later in January. One thing we know to expect at this stage is brutality, as Wizards of the Coast has promised plenty of major planeswalkers will be compleated.

While Reddit sounded the alarm for new MTG Phyrexian spoilers, you can still find the Commander decks on Amazon. Here’s the Corrupting Influence deck and the Reborn from the Rebellion product listings.

The official MTG 2023 release schedule can help you keep up with all upcoming Magic products, while our guide to the best MTG Commanders shows off some of the best EDH cards you can play with now. If you prefer to play digitally, there’s never a bad time to check out MTG Arena codes and MTG Arena decks.