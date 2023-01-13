Compleated planeswalker Lukka has a beastly MTG Phyrexia card

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the first compleated planeswalker card for Phyrexia: All Will Be One, and it’s the animal-loving antihero Lukka.

One of the newer MTG planeswalkers, having only appeared on two cards (Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast and Lukka, Wayward Bonder) before, Lukka is the first of the five compleated planeswalkers to be officially revealed by Wizards of the Coast, the card spoiler posted to the MTG brand’s Twitter account on Thursday.

In his new card, Lukka, Bound to Ruin, the unfortunate walker is merged with a Phyrexian beast. Technically that makes this an animal planeswalker – a rarity, though there was that dog planeswalker in Unfinity and that unicorn planeswalker among the staff prize Heroes of the Realm cards.

Lukka, Bound to Ruin is a fairly standard Gruul walker, with his +1 ability adding mana that can be used on creatures, and his -1 creating a Phyrexian Beast to protect himself. The interesting thing about him though is that you can use his ultimate, -4 ability right away, dealing damage (split however you like) based on the strongest creature you control.

That, combined with his high starting loyalty, and the fact you can use Phyrexian mana to play the card more cheaply, should make Lukka, Bound to Ruin a big threat. We’d say he’s bound to ruin some board states.

We now have one compleated planeswalker and one safe planeswalker confirmed, as well as the wildcard appearance of a compleated Tibalt in the set. Check out our guide to MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One for more details.