Eldrazi titan Emrakul is finally coming to MTG Arena

Wizards of the Coast has teased the arrival of Emrakul, The Promised End on MTG Arena. This MTG card is set to appear in the digital-only set Shadows over Innistrad Remastered, which launches next week.

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered is a compilation set, full of reprints from the MTG sets Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon. We’ve already seen five Innistrad planeswalkers coming to Arena, and now we have confirmation that one of the most iconic cards from Eldritch Moon, the Eldrazi titan Emrakul, The Promised End, is also included.

Wizards teased the card in an unusual fashion, with a screenshot where all that was visible of the card was its immense 13-mana casting cost. For those in the know, however, that’s proof positive that Emrakul is on its way – there’s no other card it could be.

Emrakul, The Promised End is hugely expensive because of its ‘mindslaver’ ability, which lets you take control of another player, and play a turn for them. It’s the first ability of its kind to be added to Arena, and we can’t wait to see what it looks like on the digital client.

The cards for each of the three Eldrazi titans will now be playable – since Ulamog and Kozilek are already in the game. We’re expecting folks to jam all three of them into a single MTG Arena deck at the earliest opportunity.

The Shadows over Innistrad Remastered cards will be legal in the Historic, Historic Brawl, and Explorer formats, but not Standard. The Lovecraftian horror set comes to MTG Arena on March 21. Check out the MTG release schedule for more details.