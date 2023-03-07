MTG Innistrad Remastered resurrects five planeswalkers

In a move that shocks no one, Wizards of the Coast confirms MTG planeswalkers Liliana Vess and Sorin Markov will appear in Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered. More specifically, MTG Arena fans will soon be able to pull Liliana, the Last Hope and Sorin, Grim Nemesis. Magic Arena Twitter shared the spoiler on March 6.

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered is the next set coming up on the MTG 2023 release schedule, but it’s for Arena players only. The set features 302 reprints and 81 ‘call back’ cards from the original Innistrad block. These cards will be legal in Historic and Explorer, and they’re due to arrive on March 21.

These aren’t the first Innistrad planeswalkers we’ve seen return from the grave; Wizards has been sharing an increasing number of set spoilers since March began. A tweet from March 2 confirms the following cards will come to Arena:

  • Nahiri, the Harbringer
  • Tamiyo, Field Researcher
  • Jace, Unraveler of Secrets

March 21 is fast approaching, so hopefully we’ll see new MTG Arena codes soon. Before long, it’ll be time for Explorer and Historic players to consider updating their MTG Arena decks.

