Loads of MTG Lord of the Rings cards revealed in four new collages

A fresh batch of MTG Lord of the Ring spoilers include yet more new versions of Gandalf, Aragorn, Galadriel, and the Witch King, as well as funky reprints.

Published:

Magic: The Gathering

A massive wave of new MTG Lord of the Rings cards has been revealed – spoilers for the upcoming Lord of the Rings Holiday release. They include new takes on classic characters like Gandalf, The Witch King, and Aragorn; a couple of new versions of that most overpowered artifact The One Ring, and four new collages, each with six new borderless cards which, if placed together, form a cool scene.

The MTG Lord of the Rings cards are coming out November 3, 2023, shortly before Lost Caverns of Ixalan, which makes this the penultimate set on our MTG release schedule. They’ll be sold in Collector Boosters and Jumpstart Boosters, but if you don’t feel like cracking packs, there’ll also be ‘Scene Boxes’, containing the collage cards preassembled.

1/4
MTG Lord of the rings collageMTG Lord of the rings collageMTG Lord of the rings collage
MTG Lord of the rings collageMTG Lord of the rings collageMTG Lord of the rings collage

There are too many new Magic: The Gathering cards here for us to analyze them all in depth, so we’ll let you look at them all yourselves, and just highlight some of the best. And there’s some really, really strong stuff here, like Mists of Lorien, a versatile bounce spell that, with some careful forethought, can do a good Cyclonic Rift impression. Anduril, Narsil Reforged is an affordable and powerful equipment in a go-wide deck, while Galadhrim Brigade is absurd for elves, a Lord that can fill your entire board if you’ve the mana to pay for its squad ability.

1/16
The MTG lord of the rings card AndurilThe MTG lord of the rings card Arboreal AllianceThe MTG lord of the rings card Call Forth The TempestThe MTG lord of the rings card Corageous ResolveThe MTG lord of the rings card Fell BeastThe MTG lord of the rings card Fell Beasts ShriekThe MTG lord of the rings card Galadhrim BrigadeThe MTG lord of the rings card Galadriel's DismissalThe MTG lord of the rings card Gimli's Reckless Might.The MTG lord of the rings card Isengard Unleashed.The MTG lord of the rings card Legolas' Quick ReflexesThe MTG lord of the rings card Rally the GaladhrimThe MTG lord of the rings card Rohirrim Chargers
The MTG lord of the rings card AndurilThe MTG lord of the rings card Arboreal AllianceThe MTG lord of the rings card Call Forth The TempestThe MTG lord of the rings card Corageous ResolveThe MTG lord of the rings card Fell BeastThe MTG lord of the rings card Fell Beasts ShriekThe MTG lord of the rings card Galadhrim BrigadeThe MTG lord of the rings card Galadriel's DismissalThe MTG lord of the rings card Gimli's Reckless Might.The MTG lord of the rings card Isengard Unleashed.The MTG lord of the rings card Legolas' Quick ReflexesThe MTG lord of the rings card Rally the GaladhrimThe MTG lord of the rings card Rohirrim Chargers

There’s some great new protection spells in this collection too, like Legolas’ Quick Reflexes, which gives Split Second Hexproof, for the creature you really want to save, or Courageous Resolve which cantrips, and can come in clutch in the last turn or two of a game.

1/4
The MTG lord of the rings card AragornThe MTG lord of the rings card GaladrielThe MTG lord of the rings card GandalfThe MTG lord of the rings card Witch King
The MTG lord of the rings card AragornThe MTG lord of the rings card GaladrielThe MTG lord of the rings card GandalfThe MTG lord of the rings card Witch King

The legendary creatures are of course the focus of this spoiler drop. Gandalf of the Secret Fire is an awesome spell-slinger commander, Witch-King Sky Scourge provides another option for Wraith tribal, Aragorn Hornburg Hero can quickly make aggressive creatures gigantic, and Galadriel works great for go-wide or token strategies.

1/2
The MTG lord of the rings card Riders of the Mark
The MTG lord of the rings card Riders of the Mark

Just a couple of cards that aren’t part of the scene collages have been shown off. Both Riders of the Mark and Minas Tirith Garrison work well in human-heavy decks, but they’re unusual colors, Red and Blue respectively.

1/2
MTG lord of the rings one ring cards redesigned.MTG Lord of the Rings cards redesigned as hippie band posters
MTG lord of the rings one ring cards redesigned.MTG Lord of the Rings cards redesigned as hippie band posters

As well as these new cards, there are a few new neat reprints worth highlighting. There’s yet more band poster cards as callbacks to LOTR’s role in 1960s counterculture. These are reprints from the first Lord of the Rings MTG set, with variably hard-to-read text, and they’ll be in the main set, not a Secret Lair. There’s also two new versions of The One Ring – a neat detail, they gave this preview to Brook Trafton, the lucky chap who found the $2 million One Ring and sold it to Post Malone.

For more Magic: The Gathering content, check out our guides to the best MTG planeswalkers, the best MTG Arena decks, and all the many MTG Arena codes available.

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.