Shocking no one, Post Malone buys the $2 million MTG One Ring

The one-of-a-kind MTG One Ring card has been purchased by rapper Post Malone, who met the seller in person to pick up his prize. It’s not public knowledge how much money Posty spent on the sought after serialized card. However, since the celebrity previously spent $800k on a very expensive MTG card, a rare Black Lotus, we can safely assume that this one didn’t go cheap.

For MTG Lord of the Rings, Magic: The Gathering produced a single unique copy of Sol Ring featuring art of The One Ring, effortlessly creating a massively desirable collector’s item. The card attracted preemptive bids up to $2 million (plus one paella) before it was even found, but once it was discovered it appeared to go off the radar, with the lucky fan (wisely) choosing to remain anonymous.

We now know their identity though, as one Brook Trafton shared a TikTok on August 1 of the moment they opened the card back in June (where their excitement is obvious from the seriously shaky hands). They also posted a longer video of the sale to Post Malone.

“I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card”, Trafton wrote in the video’s description. “But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing.”

“I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale.”

Trafton doesn’t have much social media presence, so for now little is known about the person lucky enough to open the 1/1 One Ring card. It appears, though, that rather than a major card retailer that can open hundreds of packs (as many expected), the One Ring card really did go to a random fan.

Of course now, it’s owned by Post Malone, which is the ultimate fate many fans had predicted for the card (unless it got thrown into a volcano – there’s still time!). Similar to how Henry Cavill is the world’s most famous Warhammer fan, Posty is the biggest celebrity known to love Magic, and he’s not afraid to spend big bucks on his favorite game. In the past he’s offered a prize pool of $100k for beating him in a game, and he’s even appeared on official Magic: The Gathering cards.

Hopefully, we’ll eventually find out how much the One Ring card sold for. A figure of $2.6 million is being bandied about, but this appears to come from a random user’s comment on the Tiktok video, with no source cited. (In fact, they’ve now admitted they completely made it up).

For more expensive TCG stories, check out these rare and shockingly expensive Pokémon cards. And for some Magic freebies, try out these MTG Arena codes.