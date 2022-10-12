There’s an actual MTG card for rapper Post Malone now

The rapper Post Malone wears his love of Magic: The Gathering on his sleeve, often appearing in collaborations with the game’s creator Wizards of the Coast. Now this card shark celebrity has gone one step further, appearing on his very own MTG card.

The card, titled Post, Son of Rich, is a reskin of K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth, and features Post Malone’s likeness in the same pose and outfit as the Phyrexian minion. Revealed in a Secret Lair teaser, it will appear in the Secret Lair x Post Malone: Backstage Pass drop, presumably alongside other cards featuring the rapper. This Secret Lair will be part of the October superdrop, where we can expect to see a bunch of Magic cards with special treatments and new artwork sold in premium bundles.

Post Malone is fast becoming to Magic: The Gathering what Henry Cavill is to Warhammer 40k. The celeb’s spoken about the TCG on the Howard Stern show, revealed that he bought the most expensive Magic card in history, and paid out a $100k prize to a fan who beat him in a game.

Fans with good memories may realise this is actually the second Magic card to feature Post Malone. In 2021, Wizards created the card Post the Enchanter, a reskin of Zur the Enchanter, showing Postie in Zur’s red robe with its weird hairy trim. However, that was a one of a kind card created purely for Post-alone. This’ll be one that everyone can get their hands on.

Post, Son of Rich and the other Post Malone Magic cards will be available to preorder once the October Superdrop arrives on October 17, and for roughly one month. Preorders will close on November 14.