MtG One Ring card found, graded, and “now rules them all”

The coveted Magic the Gathering card attracted speculative bids over $2 million dollars from eager collectors before it was even discovered.

MtG One Ring card found - photo by PSA grading agency of the 001/001 One Ring variant art card in a graded sleeve

Collectibles authentication and grading agency PSA announced on Friday that the MtG One Ring card has been “found” and “authenticated”. This special variant printing of the One Ring card from a recent MtG set is one of a kind, with a 001/001 serial number, and attracted pre-emptive bids of over $2 million before it was even opened.

A tweet by PSA shows the card in a PSA grading container. The MtG card received a nine mint grade, indicating it’s in excellent condition; when the card was displayed in promotional videos by publisher Wizards of the Coast some fans speculated the One Ring Card had already begun to curl up at the edges, but that presumably is not the case.

The case is marked with the serial number 77032826, and you can check it out on the PSA certification verification service.

What we don’t have is the identity of the person who found the card. There’s very good reason for them to keep that private: the demand for the card is extremely high among wealthy collectors, and it could represent either a life-changing amount of money, or a massive liability and risk of theft.

Pre-emptive bids for the One Ring opened with a $100k offer by collector Dan Bock, then $150k from American Footballer Cassius Marsh and $190,000 from the store Mystery MTG. When last we looked, Spanish store Gremio de Dragones had pushed the bidding ceiling to $2 million and a paella.

