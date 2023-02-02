The best commanders in MTG Phyrexia All Will Be One

Gosh, the upcoming MTG set Phyrexia All Will Be One has a lot of commanders! We count 28 in the main set alone, and then a fair few more outside of Standard. There’s no way you’re gonna build each and every one of them, so we’ve picked out some of the most powerful and interesting Commander cards from the Phyrexia set to showcase here – the legendary creatures worth sitting up for and taking notice of.

Atraxa, Grand Unifier

One of the most generically powerful commanders in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, Atraxa, Grand Unifier does a very good Niv-Mizzet Reborn impression, providing loads and loads of card advantage. This one cares about card types, however, rather than colours, encouraging you to diversify your deck. There’s loads of directions you can go with this one (perhaps it’s even too open-ended) – blink effects, for instance, seem like a fun option. While powerful, we doubt this iteration of Atraxa will hold a candle to her older form, which is fair, since that one is the most popular MTG commander of all time.

Ovika, Enigma Goliath

While Ovika, Enigma Goliath’s MTG Ward ability is powerful protection, you’re going to need lots of ramp to get her out in a timely fashion. That’s the only real downside, though, to this very intriguing commander, which can turn noncreature spells into an army of goblin tokens. Whether you’re slinging spells, lobbing down artifacts, or playing up the goblin side with tribal effects, we think Ovika decks are going to look super interesting.

Karumonix, the Rat King

Wow, rodent-lovers have it good right now. We only just got done with Jumpstart’s rat commander, and now the tribe has another winner. Karumonix, the Rat King is a nice cheap creature that can fill your hand up with squeaky critters. It also gives your overwhelming rat hordes an extra bite, letting you win with poison instead of damage.

Eruzi, Stalker of Spheres

A Simic commander that’s good at drawing cards? Colour me shocked! Seriously though, proliferate is one of those abilities that just gets stronger and stronger as new proliferate cards and new types of counters are added to the game. You’ve got loads of really attractive deckbuilding options with Eruzi, Stalker of Spheres. You can do straightforward +1 counter strats, play around with different counter types, run planeswalkers, sagas, or just try to poison your opponents with the new toxic cards.

Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Where’s Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines you ask? Weren’t they planning to ban her or something? Well first of all, it seems they’re not gonna. And second of all, while Elesh Norn makes for a fantastic Commander card, and slots into all kinds of decks, I don’t actually think she’s as good in the command zone as this other mono-white all star, which is cheaper and can protect itself.

Mondrak, Glory Dominus is very straightforward with its token doubling theme, but a Doubling Season that you always have access to is great in any token deck. Of all the doubling effect Dominii, Mondrak is the most magnificent – and the activated indestructible ability is very cheap, and synergistic with having lots of little dudes scurrying about. Plus, it’s got a really cool design – based on a biblical angel.