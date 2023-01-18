D&D Wild Magic table 5e

01–02 For one minute, roll on this table at the start of each of your turns.

03–04 For one minute, you can see invisible creatures.

05–06 A modron appears in an empty space within five feet of you, then disappears one minute later.

07–08 You cast fireball 5e as a 3rd-level spell on yourself.

09–10 You cast magic missile 5e as a 5th-level spell.

11–12 Roll 1d10. If the roll is odd, you shrink that number of inches. If the roll is even, you grow that number of inches.

13–14 You cast confusion on yourself.

15–16 For one minute, you regain five hit points at the start of each of your turns.

17–18 You grow a long beard made of feathers that remains until you sneeze, at which point the feathers explode out from your face.

19–20 You cast grease on yourself.

21–22 For one minute, creatures have disadvantage on saving throws against the next spell you cast that requires them.

23–24 Your skin turns a vibrant shade of blue. A remove curse spell can end this effect.

25–26 For the next one minute you have an eye on your forehead. You get advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks related to sight during that time.

27–28 For one minute, all spells with a casting time of 1 action instead have a casting time of 1 bonus action.

29–30 You teleport up to 60 feet to an unoccupied space of your choice that you can see.

31–32 You are transported to the Astral Plane until the end of your next turn, then come back in the same place (or the nearest unoccupied space).

33–34 Maximize the damage of the next damaging spell you cast within the next minute.

35–36 Roll 1d10. If the roll is odd, you get younger by the number rolled (minimum 1 year old). If the roll is even, you get older.

37–38 1d6 flumph s appear in unoccupied spaces within 60 feet of you and have the frightened 5e condition. They vanish after 1 minute.

39–40 You regain 2d10 hit points.

41–42 You turn into a potted plant until the start of your next turn. While a plant, you are incapacitated 5e and have vulnerability to all damage. If you drop to 0 hit points, your pot breaks, and your form reverts.

43–44 For one minute, you can teleport up to 20 feet as a bonus action on each of your turns.

45–46 You cast levitate on yourself.

47–48 A unicorn appears in a space within five feet of you, then disappears one minute later.

49–50 For one minute, you can’t speak, and w henever you try, pink bubbles float out of your mouth.

51–52 A spectral shield hovers near you for the next minute, granting you a +2 AC bonus and immunity to magic missile .

53–54 You are immune to the effects of alcohol for the next 5d6 days.

55–56 Your hair falls out but grows back within 24 hours.

57–58 For the next minute, any flammable object you touch that isn’t being worn or carried by another creature bursts into flame.

59–60 You regain your lowest-level expended spell slot.

61–62 For the next minute, you must shout whenever you speak.

63–64 You cast fog cloud centered on yourself.

65–66 Up to three creatures you choose within 30 feet of you take 4d10 lightning damage.

67–68 You are frightened by the nearest creature until the end of your next turn.

69–70 Each creature within 30 feet of you becomes invisible for the next minute. The invisibility ends on a creature when it attacks or casts a spell.

71–72 For one minute you have resistance to all damage.

73–74 A random creature within 60 feet of you becomes poisoned 5e for 1d4 hours.

75–76 For one minute, you glow with bright light in a 30-foot radius. Any creature that ends its turn within five feet of you is blinded until the end of its next turn.

77–78 You cast polymorph on yourself. If you fail the saving throw, you turn into a sheep for the spell’s duration.

79–80 For one minute, illusory butterflies and flower petals flutter in the air within 10 feet of you.

81–82 You can take one additional action immediately.

83–84 Each creature within 30 feet of you takes 1d10 necrotic damage. You regain hit points equal to the sum of the necrotic damage dealt.

85–86 You cast mirror image .

87–88 You cast fly 5e on a random creature within 60 feet of you.

89–90 For one minute you are invisible and can’t be heard . The effect ends if you attack or cast a spell.

91–92 If you die within the next minute, you immediately come back to life as if by the reincarnate spell.

93–94 For one minute your size increases by one size category.

95–96 For one minute, you and all creatures within 30 feet of you gain vulnerability to piercing damage.

97–98 For one minute, you are surrounded by faint, ethereal music.