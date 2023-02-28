3D print your own Fallout vault in miniatures Humble Bundle

Fans of the Fallout series can pick up plenty of content for the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare miniatures game at a discount thanks to a recent Humble Bundle. The bundle reportedly offers $238 / £198.61 worth of PDFs and STLs for the Modiphius title. The offer ends on Saturday, March 18 at 6pm GMT / 10am PT.

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare is a miniatures game based on the post-apocalyptic Fallout videogame series. Various terrain STLs are part of the package for anyone keen to use their 3D printer. This includes all you’d need to build your very own custom Fallout Vault.

Also included in the bundle are a number of PDFs, such as the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare rules of play, core campaign book, and Caught in the Crossfire campaign book. Two standalone adventures are also part of the deal: The Unexpected Shepherd and Machine Frequency. Additionally, the Wasteland Warfare roleplaying game expansion is among the digital books offered.

What isn’t included is the actual character miniatures you’d need to play a game of Wasteland Warfare. If you’re looking to get into the game, you wouldn’t be able to start with the contents of this bundle alone; you’ll need a starter set or a handful of faction minis first.

To get all 25 items included in the Bundle, you’ll need to pledge at least $18 / £14.84. The Humble Bundle page says it supports the charities Trees, People, Water and Charity: Water.

