For The King 2 release date revealed as November 2

For The King 2, a sequel to the TTRPG inspired roguelike videogame, is due to release on November 2, says its publisher and developer.

For the King 2 release date image of a troll attack

Published:

For the King 2

Curve Games and Iron Oak Games have announced the For The King 2 release date, so we now know when to expect the strategy RPG sequel. According to a press release from October 5, For The King 2 will release on Steam on November 2.

The original For The King is a roguelike RPG inspired by tabletop RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons. It simulates the feeling of rolling DnD dice around a table, letting you pick a class and go a-questing in a Medieval fantasy setting. Alone or as a group, you can explore its randomly-generated maps, encountering various quests, enemies, and treasure in a turn-based fantasy adventure.

Its sequel follows the same beats, but with a handful of new mechanics, classes, and areas to explore. For The King 2 also features a feature that the press release says was highly requested by fans – four-player co-op mode.

You can see more of For The King 2 in the official release trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

Upon release, For The King 2 will be available for $24.99 (£19.99). Anyone who pre-purchase the game will get a 10% discount and “a variety of exclusive pre-purchase gifts to aid them in their quest to free Fahrul from tyranny”.

“As a small studio of thirteen, we’re so proud of the work we’ve put into For The King 2”, says Iron Oak Games director Sterling Anderson. “We’ve worked hard developing new gameplay innovations, features and systems that have built on the successful For The King experience to make it even more enjoyable.”

We can recommend even more turn-based games here at Wargamer. When we’re not scheming over strategy board games, we like to check out the best grand strategy games and free strategy games on PC. For example, check out this recent alternate history strategy game announcement from Paradox Interactive.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

