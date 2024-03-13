This superb Warhammer RTS game is free for Humble subscribers

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin reviewed poorly and sold even worse when it dropped in November 2023 – but reputations can be deceiving. We think it’s a fabulous Warhammer RTS game in its way – and right now you can get its $75 Ultimate Edition free (or technically very, very cheaply) as part of March’s Humble Choice subscription.

Humble Choice costs $11.99 (£8.99) a month, for which it promises a monthly bundle of games to keep worth at least $289, plus a raft of member discounts on games in the Humble Store, occasional member perks, and other offers.

For March 2024, the free to keep games are:

Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Saints Row (2022)

Citizen Sleeper

Black Skylands

Soulstice

Afterimage

Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter

It’s an impressive-sounding offer, but the selection of games isn’t always going to float your boat. The clincher, though, is that you can always cancel or skip a month – so, if you’d like, you could jump in with a one month sub for $12, get Realms of Ruin and seven other new-ish PC games free, then jump right off again.

In our view, Realms of Ruin didn’t deserve the hate it got on release – it’s not a pure-bred old-school RTS game, but it wasn’t trying to be either. It’s a slower paced, Dawn of War style strategy battler that does a brilliant job of representing its chosen Age of Sigmar armies.

Read our full Realms of Ruin review and decide for yourself if it sounds like it’s your cup of tea.

Honestly, though, if you’re a fan of Warhammer fantasy games and you haven’t given Realms of Ruin a try, this is an excellent time to scoop it up (alongside a bunch of other games) at a fraction of the price. It’s worth far more than $12, so we consider this an absolute steal.

For more strategy recommendations, check out our guides on the best grand strategy games, the best 4X games, and the best games like XCOM you can play on PC right now.