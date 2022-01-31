Games Workshop will pay you to nerd out about Warhammer lore on TV

Games Workshop’s answer to Netflix – Warhammer Plus – is currently hiring a lore presenter to “make world-class videos to engage and excite” the subscription service’s global audience. With only one position available, GW says aspiring presenters will need to demonstrate that they can research a topic thoroughly, develop scripts, and present complex topics on camera “in a warm and inviting style”. A passion for Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, Blood Bowl, and its other titles is also listed as essential.

Published in a new job ad on GW’s official careers site, the role of ‘lore presenter’ strongly implies the successful candidate will be joining Loremasters – a GW in-house show dedicated to discussing the settings, characters, and stories that make up the worlds of Warhammer.

However, many of the role requirements also suggest the role could be broader than a single programme. According to the ad, the lore presenter may be “interviewing Warhammer Studio staff, discussing Warhammer animations as part of a panel show or presenting to a live audience of thousands, in one of [Warhammer TV’s] live segments.”

The role is based at Games Workshop’s head office in Nottingham, UK. Anyone wanting to be the next face on Warhammer Plus will need to apply by 7pm ET / midnight GMT on Sunday, February 6.

The application needs to include the following: an up-to-date CV, a video explaining why they want the job, and a five-minute video explaining their favourite factions in both Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar.

While the job listing gives no indication of the position’s hours or salary, Games Workshop offers 25 days holiday per year (plus the UK’s eight annual public holidays). You’ll also get employer matched pension contributions up to 7.5%; a profit share bonus (subject to GW meeting profit targets); and a staff discount of 25-50% in GW stores.

Warhammer+ proudly presents itself as the place to get “More Warhammer. More Often.” In 2022, this reportedly means many more episodes of mainstay first-party shows Battle Report and Citadel Colour Masterclass, as well as debuts of much-fanfared new series like The Exodite, Blacktalon, and Interrogator.

Is signing up to Warhammer+ worth it? One of the Wargamer team thinks so – for the right Warhammer fan. As for what else Warhammer Plus can offer, check out the free models available in 2022.