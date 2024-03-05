Harry Potter miniatures game launches on Kickstarter

Knight Models has launched a Kickstarter for the upcoming second edition of its Harry Potter miniatures game, which boasts updated, streamlined rules.

Harry Potter miniatures box and painted minis
Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game: Wizarding Duels 

An official Harry Potter miniatures game launched on Kickstarter today. Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game: Wizarding Duels is a two-player board game where players do battle with characters, creatures, and spells from the Harry Potter franchise.

The Kickstarter for this Harry Potter board game launched at 8am PT / 4pm GMT on March 5. It’s created by Knight Models, makers of the long-running Batman miniatures game.

This is the second edition of the developer’s Harry Potter miniatures game, which originally came out in 2018, but has recently been out of print. According to Knight Models, the new ruleset is “faster and more strategic” than the last one, with games taking place over just three rounds.

Harry Potter miniatures game - Ron Weasley painted figure

According to the creator, Kickstarter backers will be able to get the Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game Wizarding Duels core box (as in, cor, that’s a bit of a mouthful) for a significant discount – for $60 rather than the $110 it’ll cost at retail.

This box contains all you’ll need for a basic game, with eight minis, a double sided board showing the Room of Requirement or Diagon Alley, and all the tokens, spell, quest, potion, and clash cards you’ll require during play.

On the villains’ side, the box holds Lord Voldermort, Nagini, and two masked, anonymous Death Eaters. On the heroes’ side, meanwhile, we have Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Hedwig.

Harry Potter miniatures box and painted minis

There are already a bunch of expansions available too. For instance, $163 will net backers the core box, plus three add-ons: Magical Masters, Servants of the Dark Lord, and Students & Magical Creatures. Each one of these comes with about 10 additional minis.

One little extra, is that for the first 24 hours of the Kickstarter campaign, you’ll get a free Gilderoy Lockhart when you make your pledge. Which seems like a very odd character choice, but who are we to argue with free?

Knight Models seems to be snapping up licensed miniature games left, right, and center, as it recently announced a Game of Thrones miniatures game, reflecting HBO’s version of George RR Martin’s story.

Check out the best miniature wargames of all time here. And if you wanted to make these characters less grey, here’s are guide to painting miniatures.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Game companies are licensed by Warner Bros. to produce official Harry Potter board games. While those licensing deals are not public, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from sales of the Harry Potter miniatures game.

