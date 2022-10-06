MTG anniversary box simulator tests your Black Lotus pulling luck

Magic: The Gathering’s newly announced 30th Anniversary Edition booster box has been turned into an online simulator, so now you can test your Black-Lotus-pulling luck without the $999 price tag. The simulator was shared on Reddit by user DoubleStrike on October 5, who asked a fan of the Pokémon trading card game to help recreate the controversial collector’s set.

The 30th Anniversary Edition booster box was revealed on October 4. This is essentially a proxy reprint of MTG’s classic Beta set, which means it includes a 30th anniversary Black Lotus. The $999 / £875.75 price tag left many fans angry, however – and they’ve taken to the internet to express their frustration in various ways. This simulator seems to be a more lighthearted critique of the product, giving MTG fans a free way to test how much they’d need to spend to pull that coveted Black Lotus.

The MTG box sim website offers simulated versions of many MTG sets, and it’s easy to use. Simply follow the relevant link to receive your own mock-up of the Anniversary Edition set. The simulation is easily repeated if you want another chance of pulling a particular pretend card.

While the simulator is entertaining, there seems to be an issue with how dual lands are calculated. Wizards of the Coast specified in a livestream on October 4 that the booster box would have double the pull rate for dual lands. However, the simulator seems to have made pulling a dual land far more likely. You might find as many as four dual lands in your simulated pull, and fans online speculate the simulated dual lands are three times as common – or are even twice as likely to turn up as all other rares combined.

