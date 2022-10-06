MTG anniversary box simulator tests your Black Lotus pulling luck

An MTG simulator lets you test how much it’d cost to pull a Black Lotus in Wizards of the Coast’s 30th Anniversary Edition booster box

MTG anniversary box simulator - Wizards of the Coast art of Teferi, Master of Time

Published:

Magic: The Gathering’s newly announced 30th Anniversary Edition booster box has been turned into an online simulator, so now you can test your Black-Lotus-pulling luck without the $999 price tag. The simulator was shared on Reddit by user DoubleStrike on October 5, who asked a fan of the Pokémon trading card game to help recreate the controversial collector’s set.

The 30th Anniversary Edition booster box was revealed on October 4. This is essentially a proxy reprint of MTG’s classic Beta set, which means it includes a 30th anniversary Black Lotus. The $999 / £875.75 price tag left many fans angry, however – and they’ve taken to the internet to express their frustration in various ways. This simulator seems to be a more lighthearted critique of the product, giving MTG fans a free way to test how much they’d need to spend to pull that coveted Black Lotus.

The MTG box sim website offers simulated versions of many MTG sets, and it’s easy to use. Simply follow the relevant link to receive your own mock-up of the Anniversary Edition set. The simulation is easily repeated if you want another chance of pulling a particular pretend card.

MTG anniversary box simulator - Wizards of the Coast MTG 30th Anniversary Edition box

While the simulator is entertaining, there seems to be an issue with how dual lands are calculated. Wizards of the Coast specified in a livestream on October 4 that the booster box would have double the pull rate for dual lands. However, the simulator seems to have made pulling a dual land far more likely. You might find as many as four dual lands in your simulated pull, and fans online speculate the simulated dual lands are three times as common – or are even twice as likely to turn up as all other rares combined.

For real-life Magic cards, check out our guide to all MTG sets in order. We’ve also got a guide to the Brothers’ War release date, which is a great way to keep up-to-date with the last core set of the year.

More from Wargamer

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as MTG drafting and horror tabletop RPGs. (She/her)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.