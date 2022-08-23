EBay just bought MTG retailer TCGplayer for $295 million

Collectible trading card e-commerce platform TCGplayer, which is best known for connecting buyers and sellers of Magic: The Gathering, Yu Gi Oh, and Pokémon cards, has been acquired by eBay for “up to approximately” $295 million / £250.8 million. An eBay press release from August 22 says the deal is expected to be approved and closed in the first quarter of 2023.

In a TCGplayer press release from the same day, CEO Chedy Hampson assures customers the partnership will be quite different from a “traditional” acquisition. “Unlike a traditional acquisition, upon close, TCGplayer will continue operating independently”, Hampson says. “We will have the autonomy and flexibility to continue running TCGplayer just as we always have, and I will continue to lead the company as CEO, ensuring our commitment to you and the entire collectibles community remains enshrined and protected long into the future.”

Hampson also highlights TCGplayer employees will benefit from the acquisition. “I am proud to share that as part of this transaction, all 688 TCGplayers — hourly and salaried — will share in the financial rewards of this deal as a result of our employee stock option plan”, he says.

“There will be no change in how we work with customers,” Hampson adds, “and you can expect the same high-quality service, tools, products, and content you have come to rely on from TCGplayer”. Hampson doesn’t say too much about how the acquisition will impact TCGplayer, but he claims, “I am confident that with eBay’s partnership, we will be even better positioned to serve the collectibles community”.

“We will have the opportunity to benefit from eBay’s decades of industry experience and deep financial resources to expand our catalogue of products, level up our tools and services, and ensure hobbyists all over the world are able to shop from their favourite local hobby stores.”

According to eBay, “this acquisition complements eBay’s focus category strategy and furthers the company’s commitment to trading card enthusiasts – providing eBay with strategic omnichannel capabilities like order fulfilment and cart optimisation, maintaining its position as a desirable platform for trading card sellers, and enhancing the overall experience for all customers”.

EBay’s VP of collectibles, Dawn Block, adds “eBay continues to build on our 26 years of experience in trading cards, powering local hobby stores and Main Street retailers to deliver an online destination that collectors love”. “EBay has always fueled our customers’ passion in this space and facilitated connections between buyers and sellers, and with TCGplayer, we can enhance the customer experience across categories, forge even more relationships, and cater to enthusiasts around the world.”

