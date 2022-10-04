MTG advent calendar is stuffed with Secret Lair cards

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast has announced its 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit – a Secret Lair containing 30 individually-wrapped cards, with one from each year of Magic’s history. The designers at Wizards clearly have Christmas on the brain already, as the set is designed to be opened daily through December like an advent calendar.

“We wanted to make sure people could get them for the holidays”, former MTG brand director Elaine Chase said in a Weekly MTG livestream on October 4. The set goes on sale on the Secret Lair website on November 1 at 9am PT / 5pm BST. It’ll only be available until the same time on November 4 – or until the Secret Lair sells out – to ensure it arrives in time for the holidays.

The Weekly MTG livestream showed off seven of the Countdown Kit’s cards, and the rest will remain a mystery to keep that festive countdown feel alive. To add further surprises, Chase says every card in the set has a 30% chance of being a foil version. Spoilers for the cards lie below, in case you want to avoid seeing and talking about them before the set arrives.

There’s a wide range of Secret Lair styles on show in this set. The chibi planeswalkers make a return with an anime-style Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh. A retro Chrome Mox and Elspeth, Sun’s Champion make an appearance, and Shark Typhoon has been given the full Sharknado treatment.

