PC version of beloved Munchkin board game gets first DLC

Munchkin Digital, the computerized version of the classic dungeon-crawler card game, has released its first Munchkin Digital DLC. Munchkin 2: Unnatural Axe adds 112 new cards to the game, including a new playable Orc race, brand-new baddies to battle, and fresh loot to plunder. Unnatural Axe is now available on Steam, Google Play, and the App Store for $4.99 (£4.29).

Often considered one of the best board games for newcomers to the hobby, Munchkin sets players loose in a classic fantasy dungeon, where they compete to kill the most monsters and grab the tastiest treasure. It’s a fast-paced, funny card game where every adventurer is for themselves.

The original board game also has a Munchkin expansion called Unnatural Axe. Presumably, the digital version contains the same contents as its tabletop sibling.

Munchkin Digital is published by Dire Wolf Digital, who created the digital versions of other classic board games. Its titles include Dune: Imperium, Clank!, Everdell, and Root.

