Network N Media is hiring editors for two huge gaming sites

If you’re an experienced games journalist, skilled writer and editor, and proven team leader looking to take the reins of a thriving, growing online publication, Network N Media might have just the job opportunity for you. Two of our top sites – PCGamesN and The Loadout – are looking for new editors to lead them to glory; if you think that might be you, read on to find out how to apply.

PCGamesN writes about all things PC gaming – old or new, from the grandest triple-A to the teensiest indie, if it’s PC-based, this is where to find it. As editor, you’d be taking charge of a large, dedicated editorial team, working full time to bring PC gamers all the latest news, guides, features, and reviews.

The Loadout is Network N’s home for console and competitive gaming. Experts in their field, the team strive to produce news, guides, reviews, and features that’ll keep the gaming public at the bleeding edge of their chosen titles, up to date with their favourite streamers, and more.

If you reckon you’re the right person to take the helm of either of these fantastic, ever-growing websites, the full requirements and how to apply are listed below:

Editor – PCGamesN

Role: Editor, PCGamesN

Location: Bath or fully remote (within the UK)

Closing Date: Sunday 4 June 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £42,000

Apply here!

The role

We’re looking for an experienced editor and passionate PC gamer to lead the charge on a new chapter for PCGamesN. Here, you’ll have a chance to put your own stamp on one of the leading PC gaming sites in the world, while working with our talented in-house team to take the site to new heights.

You’ll be expected to lead and develop the site’s existing in-house team of writers and section editors, as well as its large pool of freelancers, all while developing and optimising editorial strategies to ensure that PCGamesN is remembered as the best destination for all things PC gaming.

To achieve that goal, you’ll be expected to keep a close eye on all published content, ensuring that standards are met and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) best practice is followed. You’ll also be required to keep tabs on emerging trends, uncovering what’s hot and what’s not in the PC gaming space, and developing opportunities around that with PRs, developers, and publishers.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published content, ensuring high quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines

Developing, executing, and optimising editorial strategies to grow the monthly user base and pageviews of the website

Managing the PCGamesN editorial team, ensuring they are performing their roles at the highest level and remain happy and motivated

Working with cell leaders to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content

Leading weekly 1:1s and team meetings

Staying on top of and training team members in SEO best practices and internal process changes

Planning and managing content pyramids around key evergreen content

Growing and managing a pool of trusted freelancers

Commissioning work, managing a freelance budget, and ensuring invoices are submitted on time and according to company processes

Improving the standing of PCGamesN in the eyes of both its audience and the industry, through quality content, networking, and outreach

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers, and publishers

Representing PCGamesN and Network N Media at industry events

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other as requested by the Group Editors or senior leadership team

You will ideally have:

Substantial and demonstrable experience in management positions, preferably at established online gaming or entertainment brands

Knowledge of the gaming industry and a passion for PC gaming and hardware

The ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a PC-focused publication

The ability to identify and capitalise on emerging trends

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across both organic search rankings and Google News

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Commitment to following company processes, and using the company’s workflow tools and resources correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, LinkedIn Learning etc

A track record of having grown an online audience

Previous and demonstrable experience in people management

Established contacts book across the PC gaming industry

A proactive work ethic, with a drive to succeed and hit shared targets

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

Meets requirements of MGT 3 on our progression framework

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a cover letter that includes a relevant writing sample, and a CV.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with regular visits to the office as required.

Editor – The Loadout

Role: Editor, The Loadout

Location: Bath or fully remote (within the UK)

Closing Date: Sunday 4 June 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £42,000

Apply here!

The role

We’re looking for an experienced editor and manager to spearhead The Loadout, an exciting Network N Media brand focused on console gaming. You’ll get to manage and develop our talented team of in-house writers; expand and manage our existing pool of freelance writers; ensure all published content is of the highest quality; develop and execute editorial strategies to grow the site; commission work using a freelance budget; and ensure that The Loadout is the preferred destination for console gaming fans.

You’ll coordinate your team across major releases and events, provide regular Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and content feedback, represent The Loadout at external events, plan and manage content pyramids, build and maintain key relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers and publishers, and experiment with new content strategies to drive authority of the site and tap into important audiences.

You’ll get to work for one of the fastest-growing media businesses in the UK and US, in the ever-evolving and exciting world of gaming, technology and geek culture. We have huge ambitions for The Loadout, and we’re looking for someone who is keen to take ownership of the role and spearhead the brand’s growth in a fast-paced and competitive market.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published content, ensuring high-quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines

Writing evergreen content, including buyer guides, and reviews

Writing news to drive the authority of the site and maximise Google News and Discover opportunities

Developing, executing, and optimising editorial strategies to grow the monthly userbase and pageviews of the website

Planning and managing content pyramids around key evergreen content

Growing and managing a pool of trusted freelancers

Commissioning work, managing a freelance budget, and ensuring invoices are submitted on time and according to company processes

Improving the standing of The Loadout in the eyes of both its audience and the industry, through quality content, networking, and outreach

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers, and publishers

Representing The Loadout and Network N Media at industry events

Ensuring team members are trained and kept up to date on SEO best practices and internal process changes

Managing The Loadout staff writers, ensuring that they are performing their roles as best as possible and remain happy and motivated

Working with Group Editor and senior leadership team to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content

Leading weekly 1:1s and team meetings

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other as requested by the Group Editor or senior leadership team

You will ideally have:

Previous experience in management positions, preferably at established online gaming or tech brands

The ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a tech-focused publication

Knowledge of the gaming industry and a passion for consoles and gaming

The ability to identify and capitalise on emerging trends

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across both organic search rankings and Google News

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Commitment to following company processes, and using the company’s workflow tools and resources correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, LinkedIn Learning etc

A track record of having grown an online audience

Previous successful experience managing people

Established contacts book across tech and gaming industries

A proactive work ethic, with a drive to succeed and hit shared targets

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

Meets requirements of MGT 3 on our progression framework

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a cover letter that includes a relevant writing sample, and a CV. Please include a writing sample, no longer than 300 words, in your covering letter.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with regular visits to the office as required.

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Resident Development Coach

Training budget

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About Network N Media

Network N Media is one of the fastest-growing media businesses in the UK and US, and owns several world-class brands including PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, PCGameBenchmark, and The Digital Fix. We’re an ambitious and friendly company that celebrates passion, expertise, and nerdiness.

We wish you luck with your application, and look forward to welcoming new members to the Network N family!