Pokémon TCG Live quietly extends beta to five new countries

Pokémon trading card game players in five new countries can now access the Pokémon TCG Live beta, with fans in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden now able to trial the upcoming app. The Pokémon Company seemingly chose to break this news with very little fanfare – sharing the news on October 18 with an easily-missed FAQ update on its support page.

Pokémon TCG Live is an upcoming free-to-play version of the TCG for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices. The Pokémon TCG Live release date is still unclear, but the beta gave fans their first glimpse in February 2022. Before the recent announcement, the beta was limited to seven countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and New Zealand. (Wargamer still managed to get a sneaky beta preview, though).

There seem to be no other changes to the FAQ page, and it’s not clear why the beta has been expanded. Its has always been, as the page says, “to collect player feedback”, so we can only assume Pokémon TCG Live needs a lot more testing before it’s ready for a full launch.

