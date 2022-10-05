Pokémon TCG Live release date speculation and beta news

Fans of the Pokémon trading card game have had their own dedicated digital play platform for some time now, but Pokémon TCG Online will soon move aside to make room for the new kid on the block. Enter Pokémon TCG Live. A new way to build and battle decks from the comfort of your laptop or smartphone, PTCGL takes its predecessor’s formula and adds some welcome tweaks.

A limited PTCGL beta is available in certain countries, so a few fans have already glimpsed the game (be sure to check out our Pokémon TCG Live beta preview for all the gossip). However, the full Pokémon TCG Live release date is still some way off. This guide is designed to keep you up-to-speed as the beta is launched in more countries, new updates roll out, and the full release date draws nearer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon TCG Live:

What is Pokémon TCG Live

Pokémon TCG Live is a free-to-play digital version of the paper trading card game. It will be available on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices, and cross-platform play will be available. Given the game will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, your battles can also go global.

Whether you prefer to play casual or ranked matches, you’ll be able to earn experience points, level-ups, and rewards. The game’s three currencies (coins, crystals, and credits) can be used to buy cosmetics, card packs, and individual cards.

We know from the beta (see more details below) that PTCGL differs from Pokémon TCG Online in plenty of ways. For example, the visual look and user interface of the game are more streamlined, and the starting decks on offer seem more up-to-date with the current meta.

There’s a free Battle Pass system that sets you challenges, and PTCGO’s trading system seems to have been replaced entirely. Instead, the emphasis is on collecting crystals to nab a particularly powerful card for your deck.

Pokémon TCG Live release date

There’s currently no definitive, worldwide Pokémon TCG Live release date. The official Pokémon TCG Twitter account said in 2021 that we could expect a global open beta for desktop sometime in 2022, but the beta’s FAQ page now says the game won’t be available in all countries until the full release.

Pokémon TCG Live beta

Beginning in February 2022, the Pokémon TCG Live beta gradually began appearing in app stores for select parts of the world. The Pokémon TCG Live beta is available in seven countries: Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Mexico.

The Pokémon Company says it chose these limited locations for the beta as it “allows the development team to collect gameplay feedback that will help us better understand our players and contribute to building a great digital Pokémon TCG experience”. The FAQ page also confirms these are the only countries that will get to see the beta – no further pre-release launches are coming.

If you’re thinking of trying the beta ahead of the full release, there are a few things you might want to know. Firstly, any progress you make in the beta will be saved and carried over to the full version of Pokémon TCG Live. Secondly, you can play the beta without losing access to the Pokémon TCG Online app. This comes with one caveat. As soon as you migrate your card collection from Online to Live, you won’t be able to log into Pokémon TCG Online anymore.