Fill your Pokédex with 32% off Pokémon TCG booster boxes

Today sees the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and no doubt, many fans are champing at the bit to explore the world of ancient Sinnoh, and throw balls at tiny monsters. Maybe you even want to start building up your Pokémon card collection again? Well, if so, you’ll be pleased to hear that selected Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield booster boxes are now going at 32% off on Amazon.

This Chilling Reign set contains 36 booster packs, giving you a total of 360 cards. If you always meant to get into Pokémon cards, but never knew where to start, this is a good way to kick-start your collection. Equally, if you already have a pretty sizable collection, but are missing several of the Chilling Reign cards, this booster box could help you to fill the gaps.

You’ll find a decent cross-section of Pokémon from different generations included in the Chilling Reign expansion. Potentially, you could receive the Galarian forms of the legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, the entire Porygon family, icons from Gen III like Metagross, Zangoose, and Blaziken, or other favourites like Spiritomb and Delibird. There are a lot of great cards in Chilling Reign and even if you don’t know how to play Pokémon cards, they’re worth collecting for the art alone.

We don’t know exactly how long this deal is going to last for, so if you want to invest in this booster box, make sure you don’t wait too long before making a purchase. If you’re shopping in the UK, you’ll find that there is a slightly smaller 22% discount. Pokémon TCG players may also be interested in our best Pokémon cards guide, where you’ll find all the strongest cards to help you create the best battle line-up.

For those who may be coming to this for the first time, check out our guide on how to build a Pokémon deck. This will help to make sure that you’re coming into Pokémon TCG strong and help you to avoid common mistakes that often catch new players out.