Ex Pokémon cards return to the TCG in Scarlet and Violet set

Creatures Inc. Pokémon TCG game director Atsushi Nagashima helped close the Pokémon World Championships on Sunday, August 21 with a sneak peek at 2023’s Scarlet and Violet trading card series. As part of this reveal, it was announced ‘ex’ cards would be returning to the Pokémon TCG.

Pokémon-ex cards were first introduced in 2003’s Ruby and Sapphire series. The original Pokémon-ex cards had higher HP and stronger attacks than their non-ex versions, and opponents gained two Prize cards instead of one if they knocked an ex-Pokémon out. Nagashima confirms these traits will remain the same for the new Pokémon-ex cards.

“Pokémon-ex will appear in each Stage of Evolution: as Basic, Stage One, and Stage Two Pokémon”, Nagashima says in the Pokémon World Championships livestream (which you can watch below – skip to around 7:32:00 for the announcement). “They will have high HP, as well as powerful attacks and abilities. However, knocking out one of these Pokémon will let you take two Prize cards – although getting a Pokémon-ex knocked out by your opponent can cost you two Prize cards.”

“Stage Two Pokémon-ex in particular have the power to turn the tide of battle in an instant, with high HP rivalling that of Pokémon VMAX and powerful attacks that require little Energy”, he adds. “Strong Stage Two Pokémon-ex are just one example of how the play environment will become more diverse, allowing for a variety of Pokémon to shine.”

Nagashima also says “comebacks” will be an important theme in the Scarlet and Violet TCG series. “We plan to introduce Pokémon, Trainer cards, and Energy cards that can turn the tide of battle in this way”, he adds. “In this upcoming series, you’ll see both familiar Pokémon and newly discovered Pokémon appear as Pokémon-ex.

The Pokémon-ex cards teased are still reportedly in development, but the Scarlet and Violet series will release in 2023. According to Nagashima, “the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet series will further expand the game as the new standard for the Pokémon TCG and will shake up the game in many ways”.

