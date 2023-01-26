How many Pokémon cards are there? The trading card game has been running since 1999, with hundreds of new Pokémon cards added each year, so the number is up in the thousands. In fact, not counting promos, Japanese language cards, or special expansions, there are precisely 13,178 Pokémon cards from main set releases right now – with plenty more designs to come. Need more information? We have the full breakdown below.
Note that there are far, far more Pokémon cards than there are unique Pokémon – due to Pokémon card types like trainer cards and also because the same Pokémon can have multiple cards. If your real question is how many Pokémon are there – we’ve got a guide for that. If you’re still curious about the Pokémon TCG, we’re also got a list of all the Pokémon TCG expansions – with release dates attached and special sets included.
How many Pokémon cards came out last year?
In 2022, there were 954 new Pokémon cards. The number of Pokémon cards released in a year has gone up significantly since the game first began. That’s because sets have gotten bigger. You only have to look below to see that, while a Pokémon set with more than 150 cards used to be quite the chonker, it became the norm for them to have over 200 unique cards around 2018.
How many Pokémon cards are there in each set?
Well, let’s go through set by set. Got your calculator ready? Let’s take a trip back to 1999.
- Base set – 102
- Jungle – 64
- Fossil – 62
- Base Set 2 – 130
- Team Rocket – 83
- Gym Heroes – 132
- Gym Challenge – 132
- Neo Genesis – 111
- Neo Discovery – 75
- Neo Revelation – 66
- Neo Destiny – 113
- Legendary Collection – 110
- Expedition Base Set – 165
- Aquapolis – 186
- Skyridge – 182
- EX Ruby & Sapphire – 109
- EX Sandstorm – 100
- EX Dragon – 100
- EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua – 97
- EX Hidden Legends – 102
EX FireRed & LeafGreen – 116
- EX Team Rocket Returns – 111
- EX Deoxys – 108
- EX Emerald – 107
- EX Unseen Forces – 145
- EX Delta Species – 114
- EX Legend Maker – 93
- EX Holon Phantoms – 111
- EX Crystal Guardians – 100
- EX Dragon Frontiers – 101
- EX Power Keepers – 108
- Diamond & Pearl – 130
- Mysterious Treasures – 124
- Secret Wonders – 132
- Great Encounters – 106
- Majestic Dawn – 100
- Legends Awakened – 146
- Stormfront – 106
- Platinum – 133
- Rising Rivals – 120
- Supreme Victors – 153
- Platinum: Arceus – 111
- HeartGold & SoulSilver – 124
- Unleashed – 96
- Undaunted – 91
- Triumphant – 103
- Call of Legends – 106
- Black & White – 115
- Emerging Powers – 98
- Noble Victories – 102
- Next Destinies – 103
- Dark Explorers – 111
- Dragons Exalted – 128
- Boundaries Crossed – 153
- Plasma Storm – 138
- Plasma Freeze – 122
- Plasma Blast – 105
- Legendary Treasures – 140
- XY – 146
- Flashfire – 109
- Furious Fists – 113
- Phantom Forces – 122
- Primal Clash – 164
- Roaring Skies – 110
- Ancient Origins – 100
- Breakthrough – 164
- Breakpoint – 123
- Fates Collide – 125
- Steam Siege – 116
- Evolutions – 113
- Sun & Moon – 163
- Guardians Rising – 169
- Burning Shadows – 169
- Crimson Invasion – 124
- Ultra Prism – 173
- Forbidden Light – 146
- Celestial Storm – 183
- Lost Thunder – 236
- Team Up – 196
- Unbroken Bonds – 234
- Unified Minds – 258
- Cosmic Eclipse – 271
- Sword & Shield – 216
- Rebel Clash – 209
- Darkness Ablaze – 201
- Vivid Voltage – 203
- Battle Styles – 183
- Chilling Reign – 233
- Evolving Skies – 237
- Fusion Strike – 284
- Brilliant Stars – 216
- Astral Radiance – 246
- Lost Origin – 247
- Silver Tempest – 245