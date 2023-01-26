How many Pokémon cards are there? The trading card game has been running since 1999, with hundreds of new Pokémon cards added each year, so the number is up in the thousands. In fact, not counting promos, Japanese language cards, or special expansions, there are precisely 13,178 Pokémon cards from main set releases right now – with plenty more designs to come. Need more information? We have the full breakdown below.

Note that there are far, far more Pokémon cards than there are unique Pokémon – due to Pokémon card types like trainer cards and also because the same Pokémon can have multiple cards. If your real question is how many Pokémon are there – we’ve got a guide for that. If you’re still curious about the Pokémon TCG, we’re also got a list of all the Pokémon TCG expansions – with release dates attached and special sets included.

How many Pokémon cards came out last year?

In 2022, there were 954 new Pokémon cards. The number of Pokémon cards released in a year has gone up significantly since the game first began. That’s because sets have gotten bigger. You only have to look below to see that, while a Pokémon set with more than 150 cards used to be quite the chonker, it became the norm for them to have over 200 unique cards around 2018.

How many Pokémon cards are there in each set?

Well, let’s go through set by set. Got your calculator ready? Let’s take a trip back to 1999.