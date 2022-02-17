Pokemon TCG Live beta starts next week (but only in Canada)

Pokemon Trading Card Game Live – the upcoming adaptation of Pokemon TCG’s digital version – has announced “a limited beta” that Canadian fans will be able to access from February 22 at 3pm EST / 8pm GMT. The game’s early version will be supported by mobile devices (Apple and Android alike), Windows PCs, and macOS, and cross-platform play will be enabled.

The official FAQ page on the Pokemon website says Canada was chosen for the limited beta to help the development team “collect gameplay feedback that will help shape a positive experience at scale once the online game is globally released”. The FAQ page also explains that Canada is the only country involved in the beta “at this time” but doesn’t rule out beta access for other countries in future.

Anyone thinking of taking the beta for a test spin will be glad to know that (according to Pokemon TCG’s FAQs) any in-game progress from the beta will carry over into the fully launched version of the game. There’s also apparently an option to try the beta out without losing access to the Pokemon TCG Online app – the current Pokemon TCG app that will be phased out by Pokemon Trading Card Game Live once it launches.

The Pokemon Company still hasn’t announced an official launch date for Pokemon Trading Card Game Live, but the beta is a sign that the game is one step closer to release.

The official FAQ page answers more questions about transferring data between the two versions of Pokemon TCG online – this article from our sister site PCGamesN covers all the basics you need to know about Pokemon Trading Card Game Live.

