Charizard V, VSTAR, VMAX promo Pokémon cards surface online

Three new Charizard promo Pokémon cards were spotted online by fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game on Tuesday, September 6. These previously unreleased images – which appear to be the three Charizard cards included in the next Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection box – were published in the box’s online product listing on UK TCG retailer Chaos Cards, and have been shared widely via Pokémon fan sites, forums, and social media pages.

The cards shown are Charizard in its V, VMAX, and VSTAR forms – all of which were listed in the contents of the Charizard Collection box when it was revealed in early August. Each card shows Charizard wreaking various levels of fire-based havoc (including against Venusaur and MewTwo, some of Charizard’s long-standing rivals for the hearts of Gen One Pokémon players everywhere).

According to Chaos Cards’ listing, the Pokémon Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection Charizard box is expected to arrive on October 28, 2022. It’s not yet available for pre-order, but Chaos Cards has already listed a price of $137.54 / £119.95.

In addition to the three promo cards pictured, the box will reportedly include:

  • A Gigantamax Charizard playmat
  • A metal Charizard coin
  • 65 Charizard sleeves
  • Two metal condition markers
  • An acrylic VSTAR marker
  • 16 Sword & Shield booster packs
  • A player’s guide to the Sword & Shield series
  • A code card for Pokémon TCG live

We asked a PR representative for The Pokémon Company for further details about these newly surfaced Charizard cards, and they told us “Pokémon is not able to comment on speculation” – but promised to keep Wargamer updated “as and when we know more”.

