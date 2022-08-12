A wild Pokémon Ultra-Premium Charizard box appears online

A new collector’s item for fans of the Pokémon trading card game has been spotted online, and it’s all about the Charizard nostalgia. Introducing the Pokémon Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection Charizard box, which, among other collectibles, offers Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR cards.

The new Collection box was first reported by PokéBeach, and it first appeared for pre-order from trading card retailer Chaos Cards on August 12. According to these sources, the Ultra-Premium Collection box will include three etched foil promo cards (see above); a Gigantamax Charizard playmat, metal coin, and set of 65 card sleeves; two metal condition markers; one acrylic VSTAR marker; and 16 Sword and Shield booster packs.

Both sources also list a player’s guide to the Sword and Shield series and a code card for Pokémon TCG Live. One thing these sites seemingly don’t agree on is the price – PokéBeach claims the box will cost $119.99 / £164.96, while Chaos Cards lists “price to be confirmed” on its product page. Both do say the release date is scheduled for October 28.

This is the fourth Ultra-Premium Collection released for the TCG. The Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection box released in 2021 also included Charizard contents, offering a metal Base Charizard card and a Charizard and Pikachu enamel pin alongside other Pikachu-themed items. Another Ultra-Premium Collection box was Sword-and-Shield-themed, but it was designed around Zacian & Zamazenta.

Wargamer reached out to The Pokémon Company for more details on the Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection Charizard box but has yet to receive a response.

