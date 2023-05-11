Backers open wallets for 6: Siege board game’s extra costs

Board game publisher Mythic Games has confirmed that the 6: Siege board game will go into production, thanks to extra cash contributions from fans who had already paid for the game via Kickstarter. Mythic Games requested extra cash to cover costs it attributes to COVID, the war in Ukraine, and similar global factors.

Mythic Games states “we’ve reached 151% of the amount needed, meaning that the 6: Siege board game is now entering its production phase” in a Kickstarter update on Wednesday. The update tells backers they “have until May 24th to make the extra contribution” and secure their copy, and provides information on how to make the payment, as well as options to request a refund.

Mythic Games first informed fans that the studio required extra cash to cover increased production costs in a Kickstarter update on March 9. A follow-up on April 30 explained that the cost would range from $39 to $129, depending on how big the customer’s initial Kickstarter pledge was. Customers were informed “if you are unwilling or unable to pay, you will not receive your game in October”.

Similar additional costs hit backers of Mythic Studio's Darkest Dungeon board game, which was likewise funded and has since been delivered to backers.