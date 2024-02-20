Win a one year Humble Bundle subscription in our giveaway

On February 8, games retailer Humble Bundle announced the firm has raised over $250 million for charitable causes: that’s one-quarter of a billion dollars. To celebrate this achievement, Humble has provided Wargamer with 25 one-year Humble Bundle subscriptions to give out to our readers – each good for 12 whole months of its monthly games service Humble Choice.

Here’s a rundown of what you get with a year’s subscription to Humble Choice:

A bundle of eight games each month, worth at least $257

A 20% discount on everything else in the Humble Store

Access to the Humble Vault of over 50 DRM-free games

Bonuses, including extra discount counts for select releases

For normal subscribers, Humble Choice gives a 95% discount on the cost of the games you get with it, and 5% of your subscription fee goes to charity. The February bundle includes horror FPS Scorn, emotions-em-up Life is Strange: True Colors, and indie management sim Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder, among others.

If you want a chance to get all of that for free, you can enter the giveaway via the competition below, which will be open until 3.59 pm PT / 6.59 pm EST 11.59 pm GMT on February 27. Prizes are only available to residents of the USA, and you can find Wargamer’s publisher Network N’s terms and conditions here.

According to Humble Bundle’s social impact report, in 2023 the funds it raised helped 7,500 charities to do things that included planting 428,000 trees, providing 4,850,000 meals, building two schools, providing clean water to over 4,000 people, and much more.

The first Humble Bundle launched in 2010, offering a collection of great indie videogames and letting customers choose how much of their pledge went to the creators or charity. Since then, Humble has branched out to offer things like graphic novels and tabletop RPGs.

Every book from one edition of the excellent comedy RPG Paranoia is currently available in a bundle, which is well worth checking out. The Humble Store also often has great games on sale: Battle Brothers, the best Warhammer fantasy videogame that isn’t technically a Warhammer fantasy videogame, is currently 67% off.