Everything included in the Star Wars Shatterpoint starter set

Publisher Atomic Mass Games revealed the contents of the Star Wars Shatterpoint starter set in an unboxing Twitch stream on Tuesday, and promises that pre-orders for the new skirmish wargame will open on January 30. As well as showing off sprues for 16 Clone Wars-era Star Wars figures that come in the box, the team revealed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Hello There’ squad pack will be in the first wave of releases.

The starter set is billed at $164.99 / £133.50 RRP, with expansions set to cost $49.99 / £40. Atomic Mass says there will be English, French, Polish, German, and Spanish language editions of the core set, while expansion packs will contain rules cards for each language.

Here’s a watch-along video of the unboxing by YouTuber Crabbok:

For anyone who missed the Twitch.TV stream, Atomic Mass helpfully recapped the contents in a Facebook post. The core set contains 16 miniatures:

B1 Battle Droids x 6

Mandalorian Super Commandos x 2

Lord Maul

Asajj Ventress

Kalani

Gar Saxon

CC-7567 Captain Rex

Bo-Karan Kryze

Anakin Skywalker

Ahsoka Tano

501st Clone Troopers x2

Clan Kryze Mandalorians x 2

The B1 Battle Droids are grouped three models to a base, similar to the Hydra Troops and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents from Atomic Mass’ sister game Marvel Crisis Protocol. This gives 12 ‘units’, with four units together forming a ‘squad’.

Atomic Mass confirms that players can build their own squads of heroes and villains freely, though four suggested squads are provided in the box set to get you started. The Facebook post also lists a whole bunch of tokens and gubbins, adding that “a series of articles that are coming in March” will give us an insight into the rules before the games’ release this summer.

We do now know that the game will be played on a three foot square board. Atomic Mass says the starter set comes with “a TON of terrain with multiple levels and ladders”, suggesting that verticality will play a role in the game – so players should have ample excuses to yell “I have the high ground!” at their opponents, even if they don’t have the master skills needed to build their own Tatooine scenery.

Atomic Mass Games’ Marvel Crisis Protocol appears on our list of the best Marvel board games and the best miniature wargames, so we have high hopes for Star Wars Shatterpoint. If you want to get started fighting in the Clone Wars era then check our guide to Star Wars Legion expansions to see the options that are already available.