CA hints Total Warhammer 3 Chaos Dwarfs at least six months away

Disappointing news for Total War Warhammer 3 fans awaiting the next DLC pack for the title. In a blogpost released October 28, Creative Assembly has declared that the game’s next big update (3.0) will be released in the second quarter of 2023. Given that the devs release a new update for Total War games each time they drop new content, that makes it very unlikely that we’ll see Total Warhammer 3 DLC before April, May, or June of next year.

Obviously, the remaining Warhammer Fantasy/ Warhammer: The Old World faction everyone’s still waiting to see DLC for is the Chaos Dwarfs – those Hashut-worshipping, bull-loving, angry little guys. There’ve long been rumblings that a Chaos Dwarfs faction pack is on the way. Files containing dialogue for (and about) the faction were found in Total War Warhammer 3 by dataminers eight months back.

A senior QA revealed, back in August, that the next Total War Warhammer 3 DLC was already in the works. So there was reason to believe this release was coming sooner rather than later.

This State of the Game blogpost by Creative Assembly appears to dash those hopes. It states that 2.3, which will mainly be housekeeping, “tweaks and improvements” will be “the game’s final patch of 2022”. It then goes on to give an estimated 3.0 release date: Q2 2023.

There’s still a chance we’ll see more Total War Warhammer 3 DLC before then. CA adds: “We’re also evaluating the possibility of an additional update before then, although nothing’s set in stone.”

We’ve seen some speculation on Twitter that that final “set in stone” line is a little nod to the Chaos Dwarfs. We were sure when Creative Assembly’s Luke Browne teased he’d be “offered to the flames” if he said too much about the next DLC that it was a hint. This time round it seems like a stretch, however.

DLC or no DLC, at least the base game is pretty good, innit? Check out our Total War Warhammer 3 review here. And hey, there’s always mods.